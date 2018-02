I think It is about acivation of second regiment S-400 missile system which is inked in first deal.1 Turkish regiment : 2 Battalion : 4 Squadron : 36 Missile vehicles : 144 ready to fire missile*Turkey purchased additional radar vehicles to make 1 regiment S-400 elements to station 4 different location to operate them independently from each-other.Turkey purchased the missiles having range of 400km. Seperate deployment of each S-400 Squadron provides engagement capabilities for Turkey even If they are in the center of country.Activation of second regiment S-400, Turkey would have reached 36 addition missile vehicles with a total multiple coverage on longer ranges.S-400 missile system will also be integrated into national radar surveillance umbrella to be provides solely by Turkish radars.TEIRS S-Band Long Range Early Warning GaN based Radar (700km range)