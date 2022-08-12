What's new

Turkey resumes gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean

A Turkish ship sets off to drill for gas in the eastern Mediterranean – a move that risks inflaming regional tensions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses with Turkey's new drill ship Abdulhamid Han at Tasucu port in the Mediterranean Turkish city of Mersin [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]


Nearly two years after Turkey halted offshore gas explorations in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean, a Turkish drillship has departed from the port of Mersin to search for gas in the region.

The Abdullhamid Han drillship set sail on Tuesday with the blessing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said that the ship would operate 55km (34.2 miles) off Turkey’s coast in an area within the country’s sovereign territory.

“The survey and drilling work we are conducting in the Mediterranean are within our sovereign territory. We do not need to receive permission or consent from anyone for this,” Erdogan said at a ceremony to launch the ship.


The eastern Mediterranean, with its substantial natural gas potential, could become a flashpoint for regional and wider disputes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered a global energy crisis and sent importers scrambling for alternative hydrocarbon sources.

Energy minister Fatih Donmez had announced on July 26 that the 238-metre-long (781-foot) last-generation drillship would leave Turkey for an unspecified location.

A day prior to Donmez making the announcement, Cyprus’s energy minister, Natasa Pilides, said Europe’s drive to slash reliance on Russian natural gashad boosted the strategic importance of its offshore finds.


“Europe is a good potential customer for Cypriot gas,” Pilides told Bloomberg. “The EU has confirmed that natural gas will remain a bridge fuel up to 2049 as part of the green transition so companies now have the comfort of being able to secure long-term contracts.”

Gas explorations have been continuing in Cypriot offshore blocks since gas fields were discovered in the early 2000s. Preliminary results from the latest appraisal drilling by a consortium of France’s Total and Italy’s ENI this week confirmed large natural gas deposits in bloc 6 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Pilides said that, as a small country, Cyprus does not need much natural gas for domestic purposes, leaving more for export.

But Turkey – which in 2019 footed a $40bn gas import bill and does not recognise Cyprus as a sovereign state entitled to its own EEZ – has asserted its “sovereign right” to drill for energy reserves off the divided island.


“Turkey has a long-term plan of being an energy hub in the region and playing an important role in EU energy security,” Umud Shokri, a Turkish senior foreign policy adviser, told Al Jazeera.

Its ambitions, however, have repeatedly been frustrated. In January 2019, the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum – a multinational body headquartered in Cairo – brought together governments including Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but excluded Turkey.

A year later, Cyprus, Greece and Israel signed an agreement to build the 1,872-kilometre-long (1,163-mile) EastMed pipeline to transport Cypriot offshore gas to Greece and Italy. While partially cutting through maritime areas claimed by Turkey would have been the fastest and cheapest route, the project steered clear of the areas.
“Turkey is being left out of the equation” in the eastern Mediterranean, Shokri said.

The Cypriot question​

Cyprus has long been contended between Turkish and Greek Cypriots. in 1974 a military coup in Cyprus aimed at uniting the island with mainland Greece led to a Turkish invasion of the northern third of the island and an enduring division.
The self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus does not recognise the right of the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus – a member of the EU since 2004 – to award exploration rights to foreign companies without its consent.
Ankara sent Turkish oil and gas drilling ships to waters off southern Cyprus in May 2019 as part of its Mavi Vatan (Blue Homeland) naval expansion doctrine.


In November 2019, a month after sending the Yavuz drillship to exploration blocs that Greek Cypriot authorities had awarded to ENI and Total, Turkey signed two memorandums of understanding with Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) expanding Turkey’s maritime boundaries with the north African country. The move paved the way for Greece to sign a similar deal with Egypt in August 2020 to delimitate their respective maritime jurisdictions.

Greece and Turkey were on the verge of military confrontation in August and September 2020, after Turkey launched its seismic survey ship Oruc Reis accompanied by a small naval fleet to explore for oil and gas in areas which Greece claims as part of its continental shelf and EEZ but which Turkey disputes.
Tensions simmered until Turkey halted offshore gas explorations in December 2020, shortly after the EU threatened economic sanctions and Joe Biden was elected US president.


On the Turkish Cypriot side of the divided city of Nicosia, Cavit Atalar, the head of the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering at Near East University, welcomed the departure of the Abdullhamid Han.

“Turkey had to make a move to make sure that our rights are upheld,” he said.
He said the Cypriot dispute needs to be solved before anyone can go further with gas exploration off Cyprus.
“We cannot let the Greeks carry on as if they were the owners of Cyprus – they are not.”


On the other side of the wall dividing the capital, Theodoros Tsakiris, an energy expert at the University of Nicosia, expressed concern about the possibility of renewed exploration activities in contested waters but said they would not be “an inhibitor to the development of regional reserves”.

“Cyprus will not stop the monetisation of reserves in the EEZ,” the analyst told Al Jazeera.

At the same time, Cypriot authorities are unlikely to comply with the request of Northern Cyprus to have a seat at the table when awarding drilling rights.
“Asking a secessionist entity for permission to negotiate with ENI or Total is tantamount to recognising it as a legitimate interlocutor at the international level,” Tsakiris said.

Reviving the EastMed pipeline​

The dispute is also a problem for the European Union. According to Tsakiris, the Cypriot fields by themselves could offer Europe more than the entire net gas exports of Azerbaijan, a country the bloc recently turned to to boost provisions.


“This is very significant because there is no domestic demand and Cyprus could export essentially 100 percent of what is discovered, provided it is commercially viable,” the analyst said.

In addition to the Cypriot fields, the EU is also relying on boosting imports from Israel, which is also engaged in a maritime border dispute with neighbouring Lebanon.

To transfer gas reserves from the eastern Mediterranean region, the EU has also been looking at the possibility of reviving the six-billion-euro ($6.1bn) EastMed pipeline, despite the US withdrawing its support in January due to concerns about its technical and commercial viability.

“All gas projects that had been stopped are now being resurfaced,” Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz, an energy expert at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), told Al Jazeera, adding that energy companies are aggressively lobbying the EU.

“EastMed could be economically viable now because energy prices are very high, but it likely won’t be in the long term,” the expert added.

Meanwhile, she said cleaner and cheaper options are being ignored. “There is so much interest in building new energy terminals, even though we can more easily reduce demand,” Jaller-Makarewicz said, citing heat pumps as one way of achieving this objective.

While new energy solutions must be found, investing in long-term infrastructure in a fractured region risks turning the eastern Mediterranean into the eye of a new geopolitical storm.

“One must ask, is this really worth it?” Jaller-Makarewicz said.


SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Foinikas

Foinikas

This is the Greek Cypriot EEZ that Turkey actually claims parts of or demands that Greek Cypriots should share the profit with the Turkish Cypriots,because "it's one island". Lol!

The EEZ is in the south,while Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots are in the north.

aoz_kiopros-1021x576.jpg
 
EMRAH38

EMRAH38

Hydration said:
Too bad that policy made the whole region clear of allies
Turkiye is capable to defend its Mavi Vatan at all costs with or without allies. Eye for an eye tooth for a tooth.

If for example greece attempts something funny they’ll be turned into a large parkinglot.

 
Akritas

Akritas

EMRAH38 said:
Turkiye is capable to defend its Mavi Vatan at all costs with or without allies. Eye for an eye tooth for a tooth.

If for example greece attempts something funny they’ll be turned into a large parkinglot.

You are obviously preparing for a new war and not for drilling, after all, no one threatened you with war, as you do with your neighbors.
You mention the key phrase: Mavi Vatan.
Mavi Vatan doctrine is the definition of the Turkish institutional threat to the sea-lands neighbors.

Is this bad, that Turkey follows its Mavi Vatan doctrine?
It is bad for its neighbors directly, indirectly and for you Turks.
I bring you a typical example of the concept of peaceful coexistence.
Turk believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, the latter must follow what Turk wants.
Greek believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, there must be mutual concessions from both sides.

Today's Turkey is now a hotbed of problems, the troublemaker of the Eastern Mediterranean. Its political system is kept alive by the reproduction of tensions, claims and discoveries of enemies.
 
Hydration

Hydration

EMRAH38 said:
Turkiye is capable to defend its Mavi Vatan at all costs with or without allies. Eye for an eye tooth for a tooth.

If for example greece attempts something funny they’ll be turned into a large parkinglot.

Last timè you tried to apporaoch a greek ship it rammed you out of its terrotorial waters. Same thing happened in egypt medosa excercises. The only one who has been attempting stuff is Turkey
 
Oublious

Oublious

Hydration said:
Too bad that policy made the whole region clear of allies
The doctrine is perfect, before the doctrine Greece and Cyprus claimed EEZ that comes to Turkish coast. People are stupid if they think we as neighbours will not think bad about others. When Turkey comes with counter attack we are bad, but if they come ther is no problem with your logic :p: .

Good neighbour times are over, why wasting time on this kind people. Azerbadjan solved a problem that goes 30 years back, ther lands was stolen and nobody put ambargo against Armenians. A shity diplomacy that have lasted for 30 years, like that this will go for 30 years you think?




1660337059526.png


Akritas said:
You are obviously preparing for a new war and not for drilling, after all, no one threatened you with war, as you do with your neighbors.
You mention the key phrase: Mavi Vatan.
Mavi Vatan doctrine is the definition of the Turkish institutional threat to the sea-lands neighbors.

Is this bad, that Turkey follows its Mavi Vatan doctrine?
It is bad for its neighbors directly, indirectly and for you Turks.
I bring you a typical example of the concept of peaceful coexistence.
Turk believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, the latter must follow what Turk wants.
Greek believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, there must be mutual concessions from both sides.

Today's Turkey is now a hotbed of problems, the troublemaker of the Eastern Mediterranean. Its political system is kept alive by the reproduction of tensions, claims and discoveries of enemies.
Mavi vatan is against Greece colonialism in the sea, we will defend our waters....
 
EMRAH38

EMRAH38

Akritas said:
You are obviously preparing for a new war and not for drilling, after all, no one threatened you with war, as you do with your neighbors.
You mention the key phrase: Mavi Vatan.
Mavi Vatan doctrine is the definition of the Turkish institutional threat to the sea-lands neighbors.

Is this bad, that Turkey follows its Mavi Vatan doctrine?
It is bad for its neighbors directly, indirectly and for you Turks.
I bring you a typical example of the concept of peaceful coexistence.
Turk believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, the latter must follow what Turk wants.
Greek believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, there must be mutual concessions from both sides.

Today's Turkey is now a hotbed of problems, the troublemaker of the Eastern Mediterranean. Its political system is kept alive by the reproduction of tensions, claims and discoveries of enemies.
greece like to play the victim meanwhile it does all kind of act to harm Turkiye. If it was up to me there would be no dialogue or diplomacy since long time ago
Hydration said:
Last timè you tried to apporaoch a greek ship it rammed you out of its terrotorial waters. Same thing happened in egypt medosa excercises. The only one who has been attempting stuff is Turkey
This time anything like that will be answered with fire we are not joking anymore. Turkiye warned many times especially greece.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

EMRAH38 said:
No, since 60 years for the first time again Turkiye follows it own interests and has an independent foreign policy.
No,after 60 years you started to find excuses that violate international treaties,while twisting reality,presenting Greece as the one that violates treaties. To a lesser extent,Cyprus,Syria and Libya.

You follow your own interests based on lies,dishonesty,expanionism and a warmongering rhetoric. Not only by Erdoğan,Akar,Çavusoğlu,Oktay and Bahçeli,but by most of your opposition as well.

Your so-called "interests" are violating Treaties and UN resolutions and your "independent foreign policy" has made the Americans and Russians angry. You go back and forth from NATO to Russia. And they are not stupid. At some point,one of them or maybe both,will decide to divide Turkey or install a puppet government.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

EMRAH38 said:
greece like to play the victim meanwhile it does all kind of act to harm Turkiye. If it was up to me there would be no dialogue or diplomacy since long time ago
Now here is a paradox and Turkey's hypocrisy:

A country that is considered weak,as often boasted by Turkey's President and Defence Minister,a country that they often say "is not in the same league as Turkey" or that no matter how many aircraft or ships we buy,they will not be enough against Turkey",this country is supposedly trying to "harm Turkey"?

Stalin invaded Finland,because he claimed Leningrad was too close to the borders with Finland. He claimed Finland was a threat to the USSR.

How is tiny Greece threatening Turkey?

EMRAH38 said:
This time anything like that will be answered with fire we are not joking anymore. Turkiye warned many times especially greece.
Yes,you demand that we don't drill in our EEZ,that we don't have garissons on the islands,that our politicians don't visit the islands that are close to Turkey,that we share half the Aegean,that we don't spend money for our Army,that don't have good relations with other countries when you threaten us.
 
EMRAH38

EMRAH38

spare me the nonsense your pirate state was founded on your opportunistic backstabbing behavior without firing a single shot greece territory expanded 8 times on the expense of Turkiye. Your pirate state still to this day supports all kind of terr groups against Turkiye. Your gov officials at every chance are calling for santions against Turkiye. And they cry for economic and millitary assistance from them examples are U.S, France and Germany.

now you speak about international treaties you support trr groups on one hand and ask respect for international treaties on the other. Cut your support for trr groups first.

Before you point your fingers to Turkiye extradite those who are wanted by Turkiye. Stop your provocations in east med and aegean, disarm the islands. Stop your calls for sanctions.

After that we can talk about international treaties.
 
EMRAH38

EMRAH38

Oublious said:
The doctrine is perfect, before the doctrine Greece and Cyprus claimed EEZ that comes to Turkish coast. People are stupid if they think we as neighbours will not think bad about others. When Turkey comes with counter attack we are bad, but if they come ther is no problem with your logic :p: .

Good neighbour times are over, why wasting time on this kind people. Azerbadjan solved a problem that goes 30 years back, ther lands was stolen and nobody put ambargo against Armenians. A shity diplomacy that have lasted for 30 years, like that this will go for 30 years you think?




View attachment 870156




Mavi vatan is against Greece colonialism in the sea, we will defend our waters....
Just like the mainland the mavi vatan borders will be defended at all cost no matter who comes in front of us.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

EMRAH38 said:
spare me the nonsense your pirate state was founded on your opportunistic backstabbing behavior without firing a single shot
Without firing a single shot? Have you heard of the 1821-1828 war? The ships that you lost? Dramali's army? Dervenakia? Messolonghi? Famous last stands and battles of the Greek War of independence?

EMRAH38 said:
greece territory expanded 8 times on the expense of Turkiye.
Do you know history? Do you know that Ottomans took all these lands forcefully? That you invaded and conquered Asia Minor,the Balkans and mainland Greece?

This "expansion" is liberation. A liberation that of course was not complete.
 

