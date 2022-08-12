Turkey resumes gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean

You are obviously preparing for a new war and not for drilling, after all, no one threatened you with war, as you do with your neighbors.

You mention the key phrase: Mavi Vatan.

Mavi Vatan doctrine is the definition of the Turkish institutional threat to the sea-lands neighbors.



Is this bad, that Turkey follows its Mavi Vatan doctrine?

It is bad for its neighbors directly, indirectly and for you Turks.

I bring you a typical example of the concept of peaceful coexistence.

Turk believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, the latter must follow what Turk wants.

Greek believes that in order to have a peaceful coexistence with someone, there must be mutual concessions from both sides.



Today's Turkey is now a hotbed of problems, the troublemaker of the Eastern Mediterranean. Its political system is kept alive by the reproduction of tensions, claims and discoveries of enemies.