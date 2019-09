A much appreciated gesture by Turkey for our Rohingya brethren when most of the Muslim states seem to content with being silent or giving lip service.

Unfortunately, with one of the biggest population of the world with a small landmass, land is what we lack most.

However, BD govt should take them up on their offer in my opinion.At least till the Rohingyas can be properly repatriated.





It's my belief that Muslim world should look towards countries like Turkey & Indonesia for leadership.The Arabs aren't up to the task & neither are the Iranians. Pakistan is already occupied with an enemy about 7 times larger in size.Bangladesh is militarily weak.We don't have much influence in the Muslim world either.

These are the only possible candidates numerically, economically and/or militarily.

