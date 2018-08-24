/ Register

    Turkey remained in second place after China for the number of contracting companies building the largest volume of projects across the world outside their home, according to the latest list of the world’s “top 250 international contractors ” by the magazine Engineering News Record

    A total of 46 Turkish companies took place in the list, which covered 2017, as it was the case in the previous year

    as of june 2018 Turkish contractors have undertaken almost 9.375 projects in 120 countries, with a total value of some $366.5 billion


    Russia ranked first with 19.6% of all projects, worth $71.8 billion
    It was followed by Turkmenistan with a share of 12.9% share and projects worth $47.4 bil
    and by Libya with a share of 7.9% and projects worth $28.9 billion
    $95.6 billion in the Middle East and $65.9 billion in Africa



    [​IMG]





