Turkey push forward 38 migrants in Greece, one child died on Turkish territory

Feb 1, 2022
A day after police said they found 38 migrants who had been reported stranded on an islet in the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border, Greece on Tuesday accused Turkey of pushing the migrants into Greek territory.

During a visit to Evros on Tuesday, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said the group of 38 migrants – 35 Syrians and three Palestinians – arrived on the Turkish side of the river before they were forcefully pushed onto the islet by the Turkish authorities.

Under the threat of violence, they forced them to move toward Greece,” he said.

Mitarakis said that, on the basis of the migrants’ testimonies, a 5-year-old child died on Turkish territory, adding that the government will work with Red Cross and Red Crescent officials so that the family can recover the body and hold a dignified funeral.


www.ekathimerini.com

Turkey pushed migrants into Greece, minister says | eKathimerini.com

A day after police said they found 38 migrants who had been reported stranded on an islet in the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border, Greece on Tuesday accused Turkey of pushing the migrants into Greek territory.
www.ekathimerini.com www.ekathimerini.com
 
Aug 2, 2021
This is for all the flamers who used to post weird articles about "evil Yunan police kill and rob the refugees and leave them to die in cold :'( " etc.

And how some people here brag about Turkish Army going in Syria to protect and save their Sunni brothers from evil Essad and Erdogan's narration of "Palestinians are brothers".

I heard they arrest these people and sent them to the border by force. Even the pregnant woman.
 
Feb 1, 2022
How the Turkish gendarmerie is "pushing" them to Greece

According to the migrants' claims, 2 weeks ago, the military gendarmerie of Turkey transported them in small vans to the Turkish bank of the river Evros. There were some Arabic-speaking women - probably smugglers - who put them in inflatable boats and took them to an island in the river.

In fact, it appears from the migrants' statements that the process of moving to Greece is organized and carried out by the Turkish gendarmerie. As they told the men of the Greek Police, they also received advice to contact NGOs and humanitarian organizations while they received assurances that Greece would save them.

www.in.gr

Έτσι εντόπισαν τους 38 μετανάστες - Πώς η τουρκική στρατοχωροφυλακή τους «σπρώχνει» στην Ελλάδα | in.gr

Από τους 38 εντοπισθέντες κανείς δεν διέτρεχε κίνδυνο ζωής και απομακρύνθηκαν όλοι από το σημείο με τη βοήθεια των αστυνομικών.
www.in.gr www.in.gr
 
Jul 6, 2017
Turkiye saved over 30.000 irregular migrants in the Aegean which were pushback by Greece


According to Aegean Sea Region Coast Guard Commander Admiral Serkan Tezel
1660672147285.png


-- In 2021, total of 23.676 irregular migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard
in a total of 848 incidents, 628 of which were pushback by Greece

-- In 2022, a total of 8,929 immigrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard

www.gundemebakis.com

Sahil Güvenlik Bölge Komutanı tek tek açıkladı: İşte Ege'de kurtarılan mülteci sayısı

SAHİL Güvenlik Ege Deniz Bölge Komutanı Tuğamiral Serkan Tezel, Ege Denizi'nde düzensiz göçle mücadeleye ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu. 2015 yılında 279 kaçak göçmenin yaşamını yitirdiğini söyleyen Tezel, bu sayının 2021 yılında 15'e düştüğünü belirterek, 'Yunanistan tarafından 2020 yılının...
www.gundemebakis.com www.gundemebakis.com




over 300 migrants died in the Aegean which were pushback by Greece

Savage Greeks tried to sink the refugee boat
 
Feb 1, 2022
Where did the.....30,000 illegal immigrants come from?
I will help you, Turkish trafficker explain......"We are taking them to the Greek islands on Erdogan's order"

 
Jul 6, 2017
Turkiye saved Europe from 4,5 million Syrian Refugees


30.000 refugees is nothing to compare with 4,5 million Syrian Refugees , 500.000+ Iraqi refugees and hundreds of thousands of migrants from Afghanistan,Pakistan,etc



European court of human rights has ruled Greece guilty of going back immigrants in the aegean sea

In the case of the Greek security forces pushing back a boat carrying immigrants,
11 people including children died in the Aegean Sea,

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Greece has violated the 2nd and 3rd articles of the European Convention on Human Rights. decided to violate it

tr.euronews.com

AİHM, Yunanistan'ı Ege Denizi'nde göçmenleri geri itmekten suçlu buldu

AİHM'den yapılan yazılı açıklamaya göre, mahkeme, Yunan güvenlik güçlerinin davranışlarının göçmenlerin yaşam hakkı ile insanlık dışı veya aşağılayıcı muamele yasağını ihlal ettiğini karara bağladı
tr.euronews.com tr.euronews.com

Germany and EU must not ignore Greece's unlawful acts​


Where did the.....30,000 illegal immigrants come from?
I will help you, Turkish trafficker explain......"We are taking them to the Greek islands on Erdogan's order"

Stop lying

-- In this video nobody says We are taking them to the Greek islands on Erdogan's order"

Even the sound in the video does not belong to that person.

You are a LIAR
 
Aug 2, 2021
How the Turkish gendarmerie is "pushing" them to Greece

According to the migrants' claims, 2 weeks ago, the military gendarmerie of Turkey transported them in small vans to the Turkish bank of the river Evros. There were some Arabic-speaking women - probably smugglers - who put them in inflatable boats and took them to an island in the river.

In fact, it appears from the migrants' statements that the process of moving to Greece is organized and carried out by the Turkish gendarmerie. As they told the men of the Greek Police, they also received advice to contact NGOs and humanitarian organizations while they received assurances that Greece would save them.

www.in.gr

Έτσι εντόπισαν τους 38 μετανάστες - Πώς η τουρκική στρατοχωροφυλακή τους «σπρώχνει» στην Ελλάδα | in.gr

Από τους 38 εντοπισθέντες κανείς δεν διέτρεχε κίνδυνο ζωής και απομακρύνθηκαν όλοι από το σημείο με τη βοήθεια των αστυνομικών.
www.in.gr www.in.gr
They keep lying to them,telling them that
Turkiye saved over 30.000 irregular migrants in the Aegean which were pushback by Greece


According to Aegean Sea Region Coast Guard Commander Admiral Serkan Tezel
-- In 2021, total of 23.676 irregular migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard
in a total of 848 incidents, 628 of which were pushback by Greece

-- In 2022, a total of 8,929 immigrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard

www.gundemebakis.com

Sahil Güvenlik Bölge Komutanı tek tek açıkladı: İşte Ege'de kurtarılan mülteci sayısı

SAHİL Güvenlik Ege Deniz Bölge Komutanı Tuğamiral Serkan Tezel, Ege Denizi'nde düzensiz göçle mücadeleye ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu. 2015 yılında 279 kaçak göçmenin yaşamını yitirdiğini söyleyen Tezel, bu sayının 2021 yılında 15'e düştüğünü belirterek, 'Yunanistan tarafından 2020 yılının...
www.gundemebakis.com www.gundemebakis.com




over 300 migrants died in the Aegean which were pushback by Greece

Savage Greeks tried to sink the refugee boat
You kick them out,you push them to our sea boarders and then you claim "oooh we saved these poor people".

Only buffoons like yourself believe that propaganda. Meanwhile,you forcefully try to send thousands of people to Evros.
Erdoğan then goes on TV talking about protecting Syrians and helping Palestinians.
 
Jul 6, 2017
Greeks have no images or video

as always Greeks are lying ...


but Turks have many videos
Greeks tried to sink the refugee boat



Even European court of human rights has ruled Greece guilty of going back immigrants in the aegean sea

In the case of the Greek security forces pushing back a boat carrying immigrants,
11 people including children died in the Aegean Sea,
 

