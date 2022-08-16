Turkey push forward 38 migrants in Greece, one child died on Turkish territory

This is for all the flamers who used to post weird articles about "evil Yunan police kill and rob the refugees and leave them to die in cold :'( " etc.



And how some people here brag about Turkish Army going in Syria to protect and save their Sunni brothers from evil Essad and Erdogan's narration of "Palestinians are brothers".



I heard they arrest these people and sent them to the border by force. Even the pregnant woman.