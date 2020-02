Ground hardness determination, sea floor maps preparation and sampling were completed by the oceanographic units of the Turkish navy. Seismic surveys have been going on for several years with vessels from MTA and TPAO. With the purchase of deepsea metro 1 and deepsea metro2 , TPAO had started deep underwater drilling in the designated areas with its ships. Turkey had very limited experience in deepwater drilling . Therefore TPAO made a protocol with the aim of minimizing the risks in this area with Schlumberger. This process was conducted with previously Rowan Companies.



Turkey is carrying out the process by state facilities like MTA,TPAO,TN instead of parcelling these areas to foreign companies. While technical consultancy and workforce support are received from the world's leading companies on oil/gas extraction operations, a worldwide hydrography and drilling fleet has been created. This capacity is directly protected by the Turkish navy. As a result, there is a situation that disturbs leading global companies in its field. This capacity will carry out exploration activities not only in Turkish waters, but also in the Mediterranean and even in the Atlantic shores for other countries in near future.

