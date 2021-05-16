Turkey proposes 'protection force' for Palestine in emergency OIC meet; Pakistan and Malaysia endorse

WinterFangs said: What if Pakistan builds a base in Gaza or West Bank? too far fetched of a idea maybe. Click to expand...

For now, it's a proposal only. OIC in its resolution has used words that put armed action as a plausible option it's member states are willing to take, but before that is efforts via diplomacy and UN.I sincerely hope that the proposal materializes as soon as possible. UN has had 70+ years to fix the issue, and they have only seen it get worse.Also the absolutely muted response by Western nations, in fact outright support for Israel by some, should have put some realizations in the Arab and Muslim nations. It could be the beginning of a new political course, which is absolutely the right one.