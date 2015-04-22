Turkey prepares offensive in Syria, sends thousands of troops and equipment

– Turkey is preparing a large-scale offensive in Syria in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing several sources, including Aviapor and Krasnaya Vesna.According to the resource, for this purpose, about 4 thousand servicemen and about 300 armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems, were transferred to the SAR. In addition, Turkey has increased the number of its observation posts in the SAR.According to the latest data, 27 of them have already been equipped, of which 11 are located south of the border of theAn increase in its military presence in Syria gives Turkey the opportunity for a large-scale offensive, which will violate the agreements reached in March to de-escalate the conflict.Note, earlier the media reported that Russia has sent the latest Hermes missile systems to Syria. One complex can simultaneously destroy up to 10 units of enemy armored vehicles at a distance of up to 100 km.Aggression against the city of Al-Darbasiyah in northern Syria is being prepared by the Turkish army, according to a source to Krasnaya Vesna in Syria on September 5, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.The convoy of Turkish equipment entered Syria through the border town of Ras Al Ain. She then went to the villages of Bab Al-Kheir and Ad-Daudiya, located south of Ras Al Ain.Since the beginning of the armed conflict in Syria, the Turkish army has conducted four military operations in the north of the country. Their goal was to defeat the Kurdish military formations traditionally inhabiting the area.Turkey has deployed more than 450 military vehicles to the northwestern part of Syria. They came from the neighboring province of Hatay, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) report on August 21.According to SOHR, the convoy consisted of armored vehicles and heavy weapons. It is noted that the arrival of reinforcements took place a day after the air strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the province of Idlib.As we reported earlier this month, Russian Aerospace Forces planes attacked the positions of Syrian militants in the region of Idlib province.On August 18, the Russian Su-24M bombers launched a series of attacks on militant positions in the north of Idlib province. It is not excluded that these actions are a response to attempt to undermine the Russian-Turkish patrol on the M4 highway on August 17, the Military Observer Telegram channel informed then.The source reported that the bombers launched a series of strikes in the north of Idlib province, where the militants are located. Local media reported that the attacks were carried out on the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group. It is possible that these are the militants who are behind the attempt to undermine the Russian-Turkish patrol on the M4 highway.Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred on the route of the Russian-Turkish military patrol in the province of Idlib. The Russian military did not suffer.In February, Turkey lost at least 62 troops killed in Syria, nearly 100 soldiers were wounded, dozens of Turkish armored vehicles were destroyed and more than ten drone, were shot down. Washington has repeatedly accused Moscow of involvement in the deaths of Turkish soldiers, Russia rejects these allegations.In early March, the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, concluded an agreement according to which a ceasefire came into force in the Idlib de-escalation zone.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad later said that if the US and Turkish military did not leave the country, Damascus would be able to use force.The reason for the Russian-Turkish negotiations was a sharp aggravation of the situation in Idlib, where in January a large-scale offensive by the Syrian army against the positions of the armed opposition and terrorists began.Government forces recaptured nearly half of the Idlib de-escalation zone and left behind a number of Turkish observation posts. After that, Ankara sharply increased its military contingent in the region and launched the operationto push the Syrian troops. Turkey is also supported by militants loyal to it.