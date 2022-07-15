What's new

Turkey plans to raise its exports to 500 billion dollars by 2023

Turkey plans to raise its exports to 500 billion dollars by 2023​

تركيا تعتزم رفع حجم صادراتها إلى 500 مليار دولار بحلول 2023

Turkey announced to increase its exports to 500 billion dollars by 2023, according to statements made by Turkish Vice President Fouad Oktay to Anatolia, on the sidelines of his participation in the conference of the Joint Economic Commission Turkey and Azerbaijan, in the capital Baku.

He insured that his country is determined to fully achieve its 2023 goals, without backing away from any of them.

It is worth mentioning as well that the Turkish government has formulated a plan for the year 2023 aimed at making the Turkish economy one of the strongest economies in the world, and works to achieve its goals by strengthening its trade relations with the countries of the world and internal economic development and many other development measures.

On the conference of the Joint Economic Committee between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Oktay also added, "We agreed to sign the detailed trade agreement this year and establish a simplified customs line to facilitate bilateral trade and speed up customs procedures."
Turkey announced to increase its exports to 500 billion dollars by 2023, according to statements made by Turkish Vice President Fouad Oktay to Anatolia, on the sidelines of his participation in the conference of the Joint Economic Commission Turkey and Azerbaijan, in the capital Baku.
