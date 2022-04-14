Turkey: Pakistani caught taking secret images of women

Video is in link, just below title.



As a Pakistani in Turkey, my comments below:



#Pakistanlı (meaning Pakistani) was a top trend in Turkish twitter. Not an isolated incident, it has happened a few times in the year before. People are angry, and it doesn't help that there are so many illegal immigrants in Istanbul right now from Syria, Africa.



I visited Istanbul some time ago, and can pretty much easily say that there are a lot of illegal Immigrants, it was telling. It was hard to come by the Turkish language at all in some areas. The city did not feel safe at all in some locations. This will only amplify the hate against Pakistanis in Turkey, not to say illegals, and i dare say some legals with their religious opinions and preaching, have left any respect for Pakistanis at all in one country where there was a positive image. Why are Pakistanis like this when they go abroad, why can't they live by law and respect the culture, why do they forget their own culture so fast. Why isn't the Government cracking down on illegals, how can they leave so easily.



Governments have to understand that country-to-country links (especially with democratic countries) rely on links and understanding between people and cultures.



This is why I was against Imran Khan popularizing Turkish religious and historical serials in Pakistan. I said it here before. Pakistanis have a very different mindset when it comes to religion and politics. It would not bode well. Turkey is a very isolated country in terms of communication with people abroad mainly because only the Turkish language goes here, and not English. We saw the disconnect and increasing lack of understanding when Pakistanis started demeaning Turkish actors and historical figure(s). We're pretty much rewinding the ties which took a non-repeatable history to build (pre-independence era, cold war, political standings), because people eventually choose the next Government, and if there's discontent in the public regarding something, that would reflect in the Government at some point.







It's the Turkified version of the name. Cüneyt is Junaid. The article is in Turkish, you won't find English reporting domestically. You don't need to worry about the credibility because the police in Istanbul themselves apprehended the person and determined the identity.