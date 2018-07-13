Turkey, Pakistan to sign a record deal to supply 30 ATAK helicopters

T129 ATAK Multirole Combat Helicopter Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Pakistani Ministry of Defense Production have finalized a record deal, that to be worth around USD1.5 billion, for an acquisition of 30 multi-role, all-weather attack helicopters for the Pakistan Armed Forces. The Turkish Defense Industries Undersecretariat (SSB) on 13 July has announced that Turkey and Pakistan have finalized a deal for Pakistan’s purchase of T129 Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopters (ATAK). “Contract negotiations on T129 ATAK helicopters between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Pakistani Ministry of Defense Production were finalized,” the undersecretariat said in a statement. This is one of the biggest single defence export deals for the Turkish industry, the statement said without specifying the value of the contract. However, according to the DefenseWorld.net, various estimates have the placed the value at USD1.5 billion. The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) adding that the “T129 ATAK” Multirole Combat Helicopter has been optimized for specific hot&high performance requirements of the Turkish Armed Forces. A tandem seat, twin-engine, NATO-interoperable attack helicopter optimized for attack, armed reconnaissance, precision strike and deep strike missions, at day and night all environments and regardless of weather conditions. The T129 ATAK incorporates asymmetric weapon loading capability and enables the use of all weapons effectively according to mission requirements. For close combat support missions, a 20mm turreted gun with a capacity of 500 rounds and 70mm Classic Rockets with a capacity of 76 rockets have been integrated; whereas for multipurpose missions, 16 x CIRIT 70mm Laser Guided Air-to-Ground Missiles, 8 x UMTAS Long Range Anti-Tank Missiles and 8 x STINGER Air-to-Air Missiles are integrated, as well as the state of the art EW systems and EO systems. Also, on 5 July, Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey Nurettin Canikli saidthat the has Turkey won a tender to build 4 corvettes for Pakistan Navy. https://defence-blog.com/aviation/t...elicopters.html/amp?__twitter_impression=true