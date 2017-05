Islamabad, May 12, IRNA -- Pakistan has entered an agreement with Turkey to jointly manufacture T-129 attack helicopters, local media reported.The agreement was signed by Pakistan Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and his Turkish counterpart Fikri Isik in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 13th International Defense Industry Fair 2017.Assembly line of T-129 is to be established at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra.The TAI/AgustaWestland T-129 is a twin-engine, tandem seat, multi-role, all-weather attack helicopter based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform. The T-129 was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), with partner AgustaWestland. The helicopter is designed for advanced attack and reconnaissance in hot and high environments and rough geography in both day and night conditions.Under another agreement between the two countries, Pakistan will sell 52 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkey.Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain said closer mutual collaboration between the defense industries of Pakistan and Turkey will help them realize the full potential in an optimal manner.Turkish Defense Minister said Pakistan is a true friend and strategic partner of Turkey and these agreements will further intensify bilateral collaboration in the field of defense industry.