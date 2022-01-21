Turkey orders cuts to gas use as flow halted from Iran

Natural gas shortages in Turkiye is due to supply disruptions in Iran-Turkey pipeline. It happens. But some nonsense people see it as something extraordinary that has never happened before.Turkish infrastructure and gas storage capacity is strong to overcome it. This is a photo of Tuz Golu gas storage facility. Currently sitting around 4 bcm, Turkiye's natural gas underground storage capacity is expanding. It will reach over 10 bcm by 2023.* The main problem with gas flow from Iran and Russia is take-or-pay-based gas bills mostly above market prices. As if that were not enough, gas trading has become a leverages for other things in many of the past political problems, or more simply technical difficulties. These issues have also witnessed an international legal struggle many times before. The last example of this was the decision of the International Court of Arbitration in favor of Turkiye in the IR-TR dispute in 2016. We are now gradually getting rid of these contracts.In this year alone, 16 bcm per annum of long-term contracts with the suppliers including Russia and Iran will expire. This is almost one third of Turkey’s annual consumption..Turkiye is the fifth biggest gas importer of the world and pays around 13 billion $ for importing gas each year. Therefore, economics in other words, price of gas play a role in Turkey’s natural gas sector, not politics.Interestingly, there has been some American academicians who argued Turkiye’s increasing gas imports as LNG and decreasing pipeline gas imports from Russia and Iran show a westward politicalshift in the country. What an ignorance!Global gas trade is shifting towards a more flexible and more buyers market path. TR aims to establish a natural gas trading hub through Energy Exchange Istanbul operated by EPİAŞ. Therefore, gas trade will become a regular financial transaction in our country rather than a “geopolitical” interaction where high politics matter. To sum up, it is not true to say gas discoveries in Turkiye have more political dimensions than other countries due to Russia & Iran using gas exports to Turkiye to put pressure on it in certain policies. This argument might work 25 years ago when Turkiye was importing gas only mainly from Russia and Iran.Last year, Turkiye imported natural gas from 13 different countries. Today, with highly developed and sophisticated (best in our region)gas infrastructure Turkey can import gas whenever and wherever we want with highly flexible market conditions.via-https://twitter.com/hcanercan