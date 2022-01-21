Turkey is going into some really deep shi.t !! Its economy is exploding !
Turkey orders cuts to gas use as flow halted from Iran
ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey ordered gas-fuelled power plants to slash gas use by 40% after Iran cut gas flows to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, sector officials said on Thursday, and an industry group warned that production would be hit.
Turkish natural gas distributors were asked to reduce supply to 60% for large consumers except for gas used for heating, the Turkish sector officials said, adding that schools and hospitals will be exempt.
www.reuters.com
