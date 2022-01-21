What's new

Turkey orders cuts to gas use as flow halted from Iran

ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,846
5
8,855
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Turkey is going into some really deep shi.t !! Its economy is exploding !


www.reuters.com

Turkey orders cuts to gas use as flow halted from Iran

Turkey ordered gas-fuelled power plants to slash gas use by 40% after Iran cut gas flows to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, sector officials said on Thursday, and an industry group warned that production would be hit.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Turkey orders cuts to gas use as flow halted from Iran

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey ordered gas-fuelled power plants to slash gas use by 40% after Iran cut gas flows to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, sector officials said on Thursday, and an industry group warned that production would be hit.

Turkish natural gas distributors were asked to reduce supply to 60% for large consumers except for gas used for heating, the Turkish sector officials said, adding that schools and hospitals will be exempt.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

BANNED
Mar 1, 2019
6,093
-9
5,140
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
ARMalik said:
Turkey is going into some really deep shi.t !! Its economy is exploding !


www.reuters.com

Turkey orders cuts to gas use as flow halted from Iran

Turkey ordered gas-fuelled power plants to slash gas use by 40% after Iran cut gas flows to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, sector officials said on Thursday, and an industry group warned that production would be hit.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Turkey orders cuts to gas use as flow halted from Iran

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey ordered gas-fuelled power plants to slash gas use by 40% after Iran cut gas flows to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, sector officials said on Thursday, and an industry group warned that production would be hit.

Turkish natural gas distributors were asked to reduce supply to 60% for large consumers except for gas used for heating, the Turkish sector officials said, adding that schools and hospitals will be exempt.
Click to expand...

There economy has stabilized now to months ago including the Lira.. Their economy was technically never even exploding but the lira took nosediving because they wanted to increase exports and limit imports but the media has ousted them and created unnecessary noise.. Self-currency devaluation is one of the oldest tricks in the book
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,794
15
10,119
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Natural gas shortages in Turkiye is due to supply disruptions in Iran-Turkey pipeline. It happens every winter due to Iran. But some nonsense people see it as something extraordinary that has never happened before.

Turkish infrastructure and gas storage capacity is strong to overcome it. This is a photo of Tuz Golu gas storage facility. Currently sitting around 4 bcm, Turkiye's natural gas underground storage capacity is expanding. It will reach over 10 bcm by 2023.
FJoS_--WUAsLcxQ


* The main problem with gas flow from Iran and Russia is take-or-pay-based gas bills mostly above market prices. As if that were not enough, gas trading has become a leverages for other things in many of the past political problems, or more simply technical difficulties. These issues have also witnessed an international legal struggle many times before. The last example of this was the decision of the International Court of Arbitration in favor of Turkiye in the IR-TR dispute in 2016. We are now gradually getting rid of these contracts.

In this year alone, 16 bcm per annum of long-term contracts with the suppliers including Russia and Iran will expire. This is almost one third of Turkey’s annual consumption..
EkkKqECWkAAQDKn


Turkiye is the fifth biggest gas importer of the world and pays around 13 billion $ for importing gas each year. Therefore, economics in other words, price of gas play a role in Turkey’s natural gas sector, not politics.

Interestingly, there has been some American academicians who argued Turkiye’s increasing gas imports as LNG and decreasing pipeline gas imports from Russia and Iran show a westward political
shift in the country. What an ignorance!

Global gas trade is shifting towards a more flexible and more buyers market path. TR aims to establish a natural gas trading hub through Energy Exchange Istanbul operated by EPİAŞ. Therefore, gas trade will become a regular financial transaction in our country rather than a “geopolitical” interaction where high politics matter. To sum up, it is not true to say gas discoveries in Turkiye have more political dimensions than other countries due to Russia & Iran using gas exports to Turkiye to put pressure on it in certain policies. This argument might work 25 years ago when Turkiye was importing gas only mainly from Russia and Iran.

Last year, Turkiye imported natural gas from 13 different countries. Today, with highly developed and sophisticated (best in our region)gas infrastructure Turkey can import gas whenever and wherever we want with highly flexible market conditions.
via-https://twitter.com/hcanercan
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,794
15
10,119
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Iran Energy News Agency Shana reported that gas flow from the country's national gas company to Turkiye has resumed. According to the news, the interruption was caused by gas leakage on the Iranian side and the adjustments needed at the pressure boosting station on the Turkish side.
www.reuters.com

Iran says gas flows to Turkey resume after being cut on Thursday

Iran said on Friday its gas exports to Turkey have resumed after being cut a day earlier due to a technical fault, but a Turkish official said Iranian supplies were lower than the required volumes.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SSGC HALTS GAS SUPPLY TO NON-EXPORT INDUSTRIES AS CRISIS WORSENS
Replies
0
Views
152
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
aziqbal
Russia Cuts Gas Supplies to Europe as Temperatures Drop
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
3K
mhosein
mhosein
H
Turkey’s Looming Debt Repayments Test Lira in High-Stakes Week
Replies
2
Views
258
Homajon
H
beijingwalker
Putin outsmarts EU as new China gas deal to pump 'same amount' as banned German pipeline，worsens Europe's gas crisis
Replies
0
Views
250
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Daniel808
Sinopec Wins $3 Billion Contract to Develop Iraq Mansuriyah Gas Field
Replies
3
Views
214
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom