What's new

Featured Turkey offers help in bringing iconic tram service back to Karachi

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,292
8
15,602
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Turkish Consul General also offers support for uplifting of libraries in the port city

Our Correspondent September 17, 2020

KARACHI:

Turkey has said it will assist the Pakistani government in bringing an iconic tram service back to Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road.

In a meeting held at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation office, Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak offered Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani his country's support for the project.

Shallwani expressed gratitude to Ucak for tendering the support to provide better transport facilities to Karachi’s people.

Tram services are considered a vital aspect of mass transit across the globe, being fuel-efficient; Istanbul in particular is famous for its tram service.

In a statement, Shallwani said that both governments agreed upon the need to set up a cheaper, faster transport system, and had agreed to introduce a tram service on two of Karachi’s busiest arteries.

He was of the view that the Supreme Court had already passed directives to run a tram service in Karachi, adding that the city’s historical reputation would be restored in its wake.

“Efforts are being made to make Karachi a centre for tourists like Istanbul and the cooperation of Turkish government in this regard is highly commendable,” stated the administrator, adding that further development would be done after more consultation.

Ucak also offered his support in the uplift of libraries in the metropolis, adding that the Turkish government was ready to fully cooperate in this regard.

Earlier, Shallwani welcomed Ucak as both discussed matters of mutual interest. The Consul General also congratulated him on taking charge as the city administrator.

"Turkey is our brother Islamic country and has always helped Pakistan in our difficult times. The Pakistani people highly regard relations with Turkey,” stated Shallwani. “Karachi is Pakistan’s heart and the country's development lies in the city's uplift. The cooperation of Turkey and other developed countries in the city’s projects will surely bear fruitful results," he added.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/226443...-bringing-iconic-tram-service-back-to-karachi

@Hakikat ve Hikmet Thanks :)
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2016
5,494
1
9,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sir I admire your optimism regarding Karachi, however, in reality nothing much is going to change. This administrator is a hand picked guy of PPP and probably another naukar of Asif Zardari like CM Sindh.

Karachi will remain the same until PPP is removed from interior
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,340
1
1,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As I've said multiple times before, the only quick and inexpensive solution to Karachi's traffic is to bring cheap used buses from EU & UK in large quantities ASAP and start a robust management system for them.

We neither have time nor have the resources to develop new projects from scratch. Also note that the key here is management. Without proper management, even very expensive projects will become garbage in a matter of few years.
 
FCPX

FCPX

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2013
485
2
603
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
PaklovesTurkiye said:
He was of the view that the Supreme Court had already passed directives to run a tram service in Karachi, adding that the city’s historical reputation would be restored in its wake.
Click to expand...
If only it was so simple to restore the city's rep by reinstalling tram lines which had anyways been there for decades and were thoughtlessly ripped out and destroyed. And for what?

Karachi needs an impartial and apolitical mgmt team with a budget to match and it needs impartial and strict law enforcement to put the fear in to the hearts and minds of many of its residents who are active participants in the destruction of the city's infrastructure.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
12,946
10
11,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FCPX said:
If only it was so simple to restore the city's rep by reinstalling tram lines which had anyways been there for decades and were thoughtlessly ripped out and destroyed. And for what?

Karachi needs an impartial and apolitical mgmt team with a budget to match and it needs impartial and strict law enforcement to put the fear in to the hearts and minds of many of its residents who are active participants in the destruction of the city's infrastructure.
Click to expand...
for one people need to pay for a service for it run..
services run on subsidy are bound to collpase once the subisdy is withdrawn

karachi needs a local govt that can tax hotels, shops and homes for services
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Featured Turkey offers help rebuilding Beirut port ruined in explosion Middle East & Africa 8
BHarwana Turkey offers help to revive PIA Pakistan Economy 6
A.Rafay Turkey offers help in launching metro bus services in other cities Pakistan Economy 13
A.Rafay Turkey offers to help Pakistan construct dams Pakistan Economy 2
ozi2000 Turkey offers to help Pakistan construct dams Turkish Defence Forum 0
Jigs US ready to offer Turkey more help to fight PKK World Affairs 0
Jigs US ready to offer Turkey more help to fight PKK Turkish Defence Forum 0
Foxtrot Alpha Turkey dismisses Egypt ceasefire offer as attempt to save Haftar Middle East & Africa 1
D Russia Offers Turkey Fifth Gen Jet Engine, Talks Advance on Additional S-400 Systems Air Warfare 11
Aspen Qatar offers Turkey economic relief by tripling FX swap line to $15 billion Middle East & Africa 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top