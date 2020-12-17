What's new

Turkey offers Egypt help to open the Suez Canal

Turkish Minister of Transport Adil Karaismailoglu said on Friday that Turkey was ready to help and dispatch emergency response vessel Nene Hatun, if Egypt requested it. “Our vessel Nene Hatun is among the special ships in the world that could undertake such big operations,” Turkish national news agency Anadolu quoted him as saying.

Nene Hatun, which is in the inventory of the General Directorate of Coastal Safety, has the technical characteristics to carry out or take a role in the rescue operations of Suezmax size container ships. The problem in the Suez Canal started to affect freight markets on a global scale. All the countries of the region should help Egypt as much as they can for overcome this.

www.middleeasteye.net

Suez Canal blocked: Turkey offers Egypt help to open the passage

Ankara’s offer comes as the two countries have recently moved to repair diplomatic ties
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net
 
