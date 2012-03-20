What's new

Turkey not necessarily seeking return to F-35 project, but to ask for compensation

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

Feb 25, 2021
ANKARA
Turkey will take its rift with the United States. over the F-35s, which have not been delivered to Turkish Armed Forces, to international courts, Defense Industries Directorate (SSB) President İsmail Demir told the NTV broadcaster on March 3.

He emphasized that Turkey was no longer seeking to return to the F-35 international project from which it was removed over its purchase of Russian defense systems.

On being asked that the SSB has enlisted a leading U.S. law firm to get strategic advice on protecting its rights in the F-35 fighter jet program, Demir said that the primary goal of Turkey was to get compensated for its losses.

There is a “clear loss of rights,” and Turkey’s six-month contract with U.S. law firm Arnold Porter is aimed to identify future steps to reverse these losses, he said.

“We are not in a mood like ‘let’s get back [on the project]. We say that there has been injustice and that this injustice needs to be fixed,” said Demir, who was sanctioned by the U.S.

“The goal of all our efforts is not necessarily to get back on the program, but rather for the injustices to be seen and for our loss of rights to be compensated,” he added.

Ankara had ordered more than 100 F-35s and has been making parts for it, but in 2019, Washington announced it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

The U.S. claimed that the Russian S-400 would compromise security on the F-35s, but Turkey said these fears were baseless and has repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.

In December, the U.S. imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over the S-400s, targeting its defense industry and top sector officials.

Despite Turkey’s removal from the program and sanctions imposed on its defense industry, the Pentagon has said it will continue to depend on Turkish contractors for key F-35 parts.

www.hurriyetdailynews.com

jaybird

jaybird

Mar 4, 2018
Turingsage said:
Since you will not sell me the F35, pay me. :laughcry: :crazy:

I see Turkey has learnt a lot from Pakistan.
If there was agreement and contract signed by the the U.S and Turkey on the F-35 sale. That's a breach of contract. Turkey can certainly pursue compensation for the lost investment and time wasted on F-35 project.

So, what's there to laugh about?:blink:
 
Deino

Deino

Nov 9, 2014
jaybird said:
If there was agreement and contract signed by the the U.S and Turkey on the F-35 sale. That's a breach of contract. Turkey can certainly pursue compensation for the lost investment and time wasted on F-35 project.

So, what's there to laugh about?:blink:
I'm not entirely sure since no-one of us knows the true clauses ... as such who broke this contract and who not!
I'm sure the US added any thinkable reason to say the other side broke the contract or to refuse such claims.
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

Feb 25, 2021
I was thinking that I have to make a detailed presentation about F-35 and Turkey in here, but I see even the most basic things (such as contract law) seem to be unknown for some members of forum.

jaybird said:
If there was agreement and contract signed by the the U.S and Turkey on the F-35 sale. That's a breach of contract. Turkey can certainly pursue compensation for the lost investment and time wasted on F-35 project.

So, what's there to laugh about?:blink:
When i start to see some Indians which are drool just for beeing write somethng about Turkey, I started to understand Chinese and Pakistani people better, who had to deal with this ignorance on many issues.
 
B

Beast

Feb 5, 2011
Turkey make the right move. No matter what turkey do. US will never want Turkey to be involved back in their top military project. R/S between US and turkey will never be same.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
T-SaGe said:
I was thinking that I have to make a detailed presentation about F-35 and Turkey in here, but I see even the most basic things (such as contract law) seem to be unknown for some members of forum.



When i start to see some Indians which are drool just for beeing write somethng about Turkey, I started to understand Chinese and Pakistani people better, who had to deal with this ignorance on many issues.
The Indians are miraculously unwise. If you read their disinformation labs or news you would ask yourself who wrote this a kid?
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
At least Turks had the guts to reveal their new potential options.

Compare this to a loser like Rouhani smh. Rouhani will die while crying over the dead body of JCPOA.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,574
-5
1,584
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Tai Hai Chen said:
CAATSA says any country that buys from Russia is sanctioned. So I'm afraid no compensation.
For the money and time used yes it is valid for compensation. Example like paying for something but you don't get that thing or your money back it is basically theft. You don't need to be math genius to understand this
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Titanium100 said:
For the money and time used yes it is valid for compensation. Example like paying for something but you don't get that thing or your money back it is basically theft. You don't need to be math genius to understand this
It is void under CAATSA. Turkey's action. Turkey's consequence. You buy Russian. You pay the price.
 
