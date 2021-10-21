Turkey new entrant to FATF Grey List

New Recruit
Better than the Kewl Kids Klub (KKK).Welcome to Cool Kids Club.
The list is too long but here are the top 5 things that Turkey didWhy is Turkey in grey list?
This is a god sent opportunity for Turkey to join SCO. I am sure Turkey will use this to her full advantage.This will push Turkey much closer to China's camp.
- Signed up for Chinese BRI
- Bought S-400 from Russia
- Fought with Kurds who were allies of US & Israel
- Went against Egypt by fighting with Haftar in Libya
- Fought with France and Greece on Cyprus
Yeah but It is not relevant. India does not have any power. India gave ship deal to Turkey as bribe to tone down but even that did not work.Turkey criticized India on Kashmir.