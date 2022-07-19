What's new

Turkey nearing $4 billion in annual defense exports

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,385
-9
1,468
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Turkey nearing $4 billion in annual defense exports​

By Burak Ege Bekdil
Jul 19, 07:19 PM

FL2PR6Y22VE3DEPSZOKTR325MI.jpg
A Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drone is on view during a presentation at the Lithuanian Air Force Base in Siauliai, Lithuania, on July 6, 2022. Drones are among the main drivers of record Turkish defense exports in 2022. (Photo by Petras Maluskas/AFP via Getty Images)
ANKARA — Turkey’s defense and aerospace exports in the first half of 2022 reached a record high of almost $2 billion, up 48 percent from the same period in 2021, official statistics revealed on July 19.
According to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), Turkish exports may come close to or exceed the $4 billion mark by the end of 2022, an annual all-time high.

“The rise in exports, which came after two years of decline during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, should be attributed primarily to aerospace, and home-made drones in particular,” said Ozgur Eksi, an Ankara-based defense analyst. “These numbers tell us that the Turkish industry’s dependence on local sales is diminishing and exports are helping Turkish companies to become self-sufficient.”
Turkey has supplied 96 drones to international clients, including Poland, the first European buyer of the famed TB-2, developed by Baykar Makina. Defense industry officials say potential buyers of Turkish-made drones include the United Kingdom, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovakia, Uruguay, and Albania.
According to SaSaD, an umbrella organization for Turkey’s defense and aerospace manufacturers, total business in 2021 reached $10.1 billion. Exports totaled to $3.2 billion, exceeding imports, at $2.6 billion, by 23 percent. Turkish companies won new orders worth $8.5 billion in the same year. The industry employs 75,000 people and spends $1.6 billion annually on research and development.
About Burak Ege Bekdil
Burak Ege Bekdil is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He has written for Hurriyet Daily News, and worked as Ankara bureau chief for Dow Jones Newswires and CNBC-e television. He is also a fellow at the Middle East Forum and regularly writes for the Middle East Quarterly and Gatestone Institute.
www.defensenews.com

Turkey nearing $4 billion in annual defense exports

“The rise in exports, which came after two years of decline during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, should be attributed primarily to aerospace, and home-made drones in particular," one Turkish analyst said.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Defense: French arms exports shatter records in 2021
Replies
0
Views
637
dani191
D
D
Defense: French arms exports shatter records in 2021
Replies
0
Views
436
dani191
D
D
S.Korea’s defense exports to top $10 billion
Replies
0
Views
476
dani191
D
dBSPL
Defense Industry Exports increased by 94% in May 2022
Replies
4
Views
519
UKBengali
U
D
Turkey sends Rolls-Royce another pitch to co-produce engines for the TF-X jet
2
Replies
15
Views
899
satyamev
satyamev

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom