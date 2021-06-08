Titanium100
Turkey Meets with Pakistan for Space Port
06/11/2021 GENERAL, HEADLINE, TURKEY, TECHNOLOGY
Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım; He talked about Turkey's space studies at the conference held at the Strategic Thinking Institute (SDE). President Yıldırım shared the duties, studies, mission and objectives of the Turkish Space Agency, which was established 2 years ago. Publication of the Institute for Strategic Thinking (SDE) You can watch it by clicking here.
President Yıldırım stated in his statements that the most important deficiency in the field of space studies is human resources and said, “We need manpower trained in the field of space. said. Emphasizing that this is the case with 270 thousand experts in the USA, he said that the number does not exceed a thousand in Turkey, and that they are working with universities.
TUA President Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım; Referring to the "Space Port" target in the National Space Program, he said that the equivalent of the spaceport in the world is airports and the English name is "spaceport". He added that Turkey's geographical conditions are not suitable, but Pakistan is very willing to realize the spaceport project with Turkey. He also stated that work on this issue is ongoing.
President Yildirim; About TÜRKSAT 5B and space law
“Currently, Turkey has 4 satellites. We will send our fifth satellite at the end of the year, TÜRKSAT 5B will be launched at the end of the year. There are many satellites in space; There are many satellites for intelligence, for climate, satellites that watch underground. Starlink aims to send 12 thousand satellites just for communication.
An ever-expanding range of studies are underway in a very wide area in space. The traffic of tens of thousands of satellites in space, etc. important. There may be problems in the provision of this traffic in the future, and space law may be needed to solve these problems… NATO has declared space as an operational area. Some work is being done for the future. It is important to establish space law for the solution of all kinds of problems that may occur in space.
