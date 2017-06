janissary corps in 1826

Asakir-i Muntazama-i Mansuri, Asakir-i Muntazama-i Hassa and Asakir-i Redife.

The Tevhid-i Zabita period in 1846 saw further integration of law-enforcement services. A new, centralized military law-enforcement branch emerged with the main purpose of ensuring internal security and public order.

After the 1877-78 Ottoman-Russian War, Grand Vizier Sait Pasa had officers brought from England and France to train local forces and more changes were made to the gendarmerie’s organizational structure.

Gendarmerie units performed interior security duties and took part in national defense on various fronts as part of the armed forces during World War I and Turkey’s War of Independence, which lasted from 1919 to 1922.

Today, the Gendarmerie General Command is made up of officers, NCOs, specialized gendarmeries, specialized sergeants, cadets, enlisted specialists and conscripts plus civil servants and support staff -- around 140,000 personnel in total.



Gendarmerie units have been the most important element in the struggle against terrorism, mainly from the PKK since 1984.