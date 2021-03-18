You may have read a lot about the establishment of the Republic of Turkey. However, you should know that the foundation of the modern republic started with self-defense and sacrifices on the ridges and the coasts of Gelibolu, Çanakkale. We commemorate the 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory and remember with mercy, gratitude and respect the founder of the Republic of Turkey Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his brothers in arms and all our martyrs. Al Fatiha for souls of all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for homeland.
Turkey marks 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory
ANKARA
Turkey on March 18 marked the 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day and commemorated the fallen soldiers who lost their lives during naval and ground battles in Çanakkale (Gallipoli Campaign) during World War I.
Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 105 years ago in the Gallipoli Campaign in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.
The Allied Forces started their attack on March 18 - the day commemorated as Çanakkale Naval Victory Day - but the waters were filled with a network of mines laid by Ottoman vessels and some greatest battleships sank as a result.
The events leading up to the momentous battle started in February 1915, when Britain and France decided to launch the Gallipoli Campaign to knock the Ottoman Empire out of the war as quickly as possible by reaching and capturing its capital, Istanbul.
On April 25, 1915, nine months into World War I, Allied soldiers landed on the shores of the Gelibolu peninsula.
The troops were there as part of a plan to open Çanakkale Strait on Turkey's Aegean coast to Allied fleets, allowing them to threaten the then-Ottoman capital, Istanbul.
The Allied Forces, however, encountered strong and courageous resistance from the Turks and the campaign turned out to be a costly failure.
O traveller, stop! This land you stepped on, you don’t know,
Is a place where an era sank.
Bend down and lend an ear
To this silent mound, the place where the heart of the country throbs.
At the end of this road desolate and shadeless
The mound you see is a place
Where Mehmet rests, who gave his soul in your Anatolia
For your freedom, honor and values
This mound, while the big earthquake was happening
While the last piece of earth of country was falling into enemy hands
is the spot where Mehmet added his blessed blood
While drowning the enemy in flood.
Think! This mound of decomposing bones, blood and fleshes
At the end of a war arduous, harsh, relentless,
is the place where the whole nation tasted the pleasure of freedom
Necmettin Halil ONAN
(Translated by: S. Tanvir)
