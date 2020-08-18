/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Turkey, Libya, Qatar agree to ink military deal

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM.

  1. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,555
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,873 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Turkey, Libya, Qatar agree to ink military deal

    Turkey, Qatar to establish facilities in Libya for military training and consultancy, says Libya's deputy defense minister

    Sarp Ozer

    17.08.2020

    [​IMG]

    TRIPOLI, Libya

    Libya’s deputy defense minister on Monday announced that his country has agreed with Turkey and Qatar to sign a tripartite deal for military cooperation to boost capabilities of the Libyan military.

    According to media office of the government-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, Salah Al-Namroush said Turkey and Qatar will establish facilities in Libya for military training and consultancy.

    Al-Namroush also added that as part of the deal, Turkey and Qatar will send consultants and military personnel to Libya.

    Turkish and Qatari ministers emphasized that they support the political solution and the legitimate government, he added.

    Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a trilateral meeting with his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah and Libyan premier Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli.

    Akar, accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, visited the Libyan prime minister’s office for the meeting.

    He also visited the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Assistance Advisory Command that was established as part of a memorandum of understanding between Turkey and Libya.

    The Turkish defense minister also held another trilateral meeting with his Qatari counterpart and Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

    On Nov. 27, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed two MoUs; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

    The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on Dec. 8.

    Following the military cooperation deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara may consider sending troops to Libya if the internationally recognized Tripoli government made such a request.

    Libya's government, formed in 2015, in the wake of the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has faced a number of challenges, including attacks by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

    In recent months, however, it has turned the tide against Haftar's forces.

    Turkey supports the government based in the capital Tripoli and a non-military resolution of the crisis.

    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/turkey-libya-qatar-agree-to-ink-military-deal/1944893
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:49 PM #2
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,503
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 24,259 / -1
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Now, folks understand why Katar has been in a defense gadgets buying spree!! Some of those Rafaels, Eurofofhters, Eagles, Apaches, Patriots etc. will be stationed there. Hopefully, ex PAF pilots will join them too....

    And, it’s the time to order JF-17s, Al Khalids etc. by tons...

    Libya will have the largest and the strongest bases with real Muslim warriors having Iman and Ihlas, not Munafikin/Murtedin etc., that MBS/MBZ/Sisi etc. can’t even dream of...
     
    Last edited: Aug 18, 2020 at 9:01 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  3. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:51 PM #3
    Armchair

    Armchair SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,127
    Joined:
    Jun 4, 2014
    Ratings:
    +14 / 4,909 / -7
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    That would be a game changer! Would love to see Pak JF-17 also being bought. They would be the perfect aircraft for a campaign in Libya.
     
  4. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM #4
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Sep 30, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,844 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This is time Pakistan needs to intervene and supply arms and training and also allow China to come along and provide the industrial capacity to Rearm Libya.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM #5
    AgNoStiC MuSliM

    AgNoStiC MuSliM ADVISORS

    Messages:
    23,374
    Joined:
    Jul 11, 2007
    Ratings:
    +67 / 29,107 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    So, does this indirectly involve Pakistan in Libya, given the number of Pakistanis/Pakistani origin serving in the Qatari military and police?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  6. Aug 18, 2020 at 9:02 PM #6
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,503
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 24,259 / -1
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    That’s the plan....

    Turkey is planning to deploy long range AD and S2S missiles over there too!! Not to mention naval bases....
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 11 (Users: 4, Guests: 6)
  1. raptor22