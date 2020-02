Mr. Erdogan warned Russia, which backs the Syrian government and which controls the airspace in western Syria, not to prevent Turkey from retaliating.



Putin should send arms to the Toburk government to further split Erdogan's hunger for civil war in MENA.



Best of luck to Turkey for 5th gen fighters. Turkey has alienated Washington over anti-Zionism. Turkey has a poor relationship with China over trying for a civil war in China in the East Turkistan cause. Now Erodgan is lecturing Russia over Syria and Libya, years after downing a Russian fighter jet. France has sent a warship to calm down Erdogan, the UK ended their involvement in the TAI 5th gen fighter program, Erdogan stole Greece's economic waters.



So what is left is Italy, Japan and Germany. And Italy has interests in an end to the civil war in Libya. Germany wants to prevent a rise of the far right, the far right hates Turkey, so friendship with Germany is not really possible.



Turkey is left with the Japanese... and India. I doubt Tokyo would want to anger Washington in supporting rogue Ankara.



Are supporting two civil wars really worth this?



Erdogan's war against the PKK was justified, but not against Assad or in Libya.

Click to expand...