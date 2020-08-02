What's new

Turkey is ready to export unmanned aerial vehicles to India

Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, developed by Ankara-based Zyrone Dynamics, is ready to be exported after the company attracted international investment, Anadolu News Agency says.

According to the report, Zyrone Dynamics, which produces UAV technologies with its advanced technologies, is preparing for the first product delivery to India.

The company will also make demo flights for the defence tenders in India in March 2022, and is making plans to expand to Far East countries via India, the report says.

Also, the company has completed the international military certification processes for the UAVs which were tested in different weather conditions.

In 2020, Turkey produced its UAVs mostly for other countries, like India and Poland.

This year, Poland became the first NATO member which purchased Turkish armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and drones.

Wait what? Islamabad has to summon the Turkish ambassador immediately.... Also that news agency is suspicious but nonetheless if this true then the Turkish Embassy should be summon
 
India buys everything from others, why it just can't produce any equipments, India even needs to buy rifles from abroad...
 
