Turkey is open to bid on Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes if F-16s deal fails​

Foinikas said: They want F-16Vs or Eurofighters or even Su-35s(before the war with Ukraine),because the Greek side has the advantage with the Rafale and F-16Vs.

They want to have something until the TFX is out.



By then,we might even have a squadron of F-35s. Click to expand...

Erdogan is similar like our defense minister, Prabowo Subianto. Even in this economic situation and with our target to come back to having 3 % of GDP budget deficit starting in 2023 (which is stated in law), after being forced to have more than 3 % of GDP budget deficit due to Covid 19 pandemic in 2020-2021, Prabowo wants to increase 50 % of our defense budget.It is Allah bless that Indonesia has Jokowi as President (instead of Prabowo) as Jokowi is reasonable and think with long term and strategic point of view.-------------------------------------------------------------Turkey should be content with current F 16 squadrons. If something happen that could possibly delay TFX program, then Turkey should see KF21 as the good option for their future fighters (in assumption KF21/IFX program is successful and can reach mass production stage in 2026 as plan).