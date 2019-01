The United States must find an effective strategy in the Middle East, but siding with Turkish “adversaries” is an incoherent policy that it must steer clear of, U.S. scholar Steven A. Cook has warned in an essay published by Mosaic magazine on Thursday.



Cook, who has in numerous recent articles advised a robust stance against the policies of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, this time wrote in response to American Middle East analyst Michael Doran January 7 article for Mosaic, which called on U.S. President Donald Trump to back Turkey and other regional allies.



“Although Doran’s discussion of American-Turkish ties is admirably eloquent, his analysis is inexplicably incoherent,” Cook said. “He has let his obvious distaste for former President Barack Obama get in the way of the facts, in a way that can only bring a blush of pride to the faces of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ruling members of his Justice and Development party.”



Doran’s article asserted that Turkey could be a valuable ally against Iran, a regional adversary he said had been strengthened by the nuclear deal signed by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.



However, Cook said, far from being a bulwark against Iran, Turkey’s history under the AKP has seen it negotiate a “far more permissive” nuclear deal with the country in 2010, and help it sidestep U.S. sanctions through a scheme run by the Turkish state-controlled Halkbank.



Moreover, now that Trump has withdrawn from Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, the Turkish government is insisting on a waiver from the new round of sanctions that would allow it to continue buying Iranian oil.



And, while Obama’s support for the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) has caused a serious rift to develop between Ankara and Washington, Cook said Doran’s assertion that the blame for this lies at the Obama administration’s feet fails to give the full picture.



“In 2014, the Obama administration sought help from regional allies after Islamic State forces in Iraq overran the northern city of Mosul and a large swath of the country, thereby expanding the group’s realm in Iraq and Syria to an area equal to the size of Maryland,” Cook said.



Instead, he added, the AKP had refused this call unless Washington agreed to an “integrated strategy” that would have meant sending U.S. forces to fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.



“This was obviously not something that Barack Obama, the Pentagon, Congress, or many Americans wanted to do after the debacle of the Bush administration’s war in Iraq. In other words, the Obama administration turned to the YPG only as a result of Turkey’s reluctance to fight Islamic State,” Cook said.



Ankara sees the YPG as a terrorist organisation due to its links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group that has been involved in the armed pursuit of Kurdish self-rule in Turkey since the 1980s.



“Turkey may be a 'treaty ally,' but it is no partner. It shares neither America’s interests nor its values. Doran’s advocacy of some type of reset with Ankara is in vain—mostly because the Turkish leadership (and public) isn’t interested,” Cook said.

