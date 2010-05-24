TURKEY is developing hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UCAVs

For first time in the world, Turkey used Drones as primary element in air strikes
Turkey’s extensive deployment of Armed Drones in its fight against Syrian Regime Forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the world
Bayraktar TB-2 and ANKA-S UCAVs are intended to be used as close air support
after the Assad Regime attack on Turkish Forces in Idlib 27.02.2020 , Turkish UCAVs killed 3.322 Assad Regime , IRGC , Hezbolah militia including 6 generals
also Turkish UCAVs destroyed
8 Air Defense Systems
155 Tanks
51 Howitzers
52 MLRS
29 AFVs
68 Military Vehicles
15 Anti Tank Weapons
36 Pick-up mounted anti aircraft guns
49 Ammunition Trucks
10 Ammunition Storage
2 Missile Systems
TURKEY is developing hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even Warships
Baykar AKINCI UCAV
Turkish AKINCI UCAVs will be enough to wipe out enemy Navy , Air Defense Systems , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , etc
thanks to Turkish Defense Industry to arm AKINCI UCAVs with
-- 280 km SOM-C anti ship missile to hit even moving Warships
-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missiles to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300
-- 74/110 km KUZGUN joint attack Bomb with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR,TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
-- 65 km GOKDOGAN and 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missiles to hit Attack Helicopters or UCAVs
-- 8 km UMTAS anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy Tanks
Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Wingspan : 20 m
MTOW : 5.500 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat range : 2.000+ km
Payload : 1350 kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet
-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers
AKINCI UCAV will be able to collect information by recording the data received from sensors and cameras on the UCAV through artificial intelligence computers
This artificial intelligence system that can detect the angle of tilting, standing and heading of the UCAV without the need for any external sensor or GPS
It will also provide environmental awareness using geographic information and advanced artificial intelligence system will have decision making feature by processing the data it obtains
AİR TO AİR combat CAPABILITY
AKINCI UCAV will carry AESA Radar with Air to Air Missiles for air defense capability to intercept Aircrafts , Attack Helicopters and UCAVs
25 km BOZDOGAN air to air Missile
65 km GOKDOGAN air to air Missile
AIR-TO-GROUND high precision strike CAPABILITY
-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missile to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300
-- 100-150 km MRASHM Cruise Missile to hit mobile Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR, TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 74/110 km KUZGUN joint strike Bomb with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR, TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
-- 8 km MIZRAK anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy Tanks
8 km MIZRAK anti Tank Missile
An 18 AKINCI UCAV battalion can carry 288 MIZRAK anti Tank missiles, each capable of destroying a Tank
KUZGUN joint strike ammunition
TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile
Weight : 210 kg
Warhead : 50 kg
Range : 70 km
Medium range Cruise Missile MRASHM
Weight : 300 kg
Lenght :. 3.2 m
Speed : mach 0.90
Range : 100-150 km
Guidance : IIR/ RF Seeker
TEI has developed TJ-300 turbojet Engine for MRASHM Cruise Missile
SOM Air launched Cruise Missile .... ( land attack/anti ship capabilities )
Warhead : 230 kg
Range : 280 km
Guidance : INS+GPS+TRN+IBN+ATR+DL
Seeker : IIR
Speed : 0.94 mach
Network enabled capability : YES
-- super sea skimming ( less than 3 m )
AKINCI UCAV to destroy other UAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even Warships
