TURKEY is developing hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UCAVs

For first time in the world, Turkey used Drones as primary element in air strikes

Turkey’s extensive deployment of Armed Drones in its fight against Syrian Regime Forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the world

Bayraktar TB-2 and ANKA-S UCAVs are intended to be used as close air support


after the Assad Regime attack on Turkish Forces in Idlib 27.02.2020 , Turkish UCAVs killed 3.322 Assad Regime , IRGC , Hezbolah militia including 6 generals


also Turkish UCAVs destroyed

8 Air Defense Systems
155 Tanks
51 Howitzers
52 MLRS
29 AFVs
68 Military Vehicles
15 Anti Tank Weapons
36 Pick-up mounted anti aircraft guns
49 Ammunition Trucks
10 Ammunition Storage
2 Missile Systems






TURKEY is developing hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even Warships


Baykar AKINCI UCAV

Turkish AKINCI UCAVs will be enough to wipe out enemy Navy , Air Defense Systems , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , etc

thanks to Turkish Defense Industry to arm AKINCI UCAVs with

-- 280 km SOM-C anti ship missile to hit even moving Warships
-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missiles to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300
-- 74/110 km KUZGUN joint attack Bomb with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR,TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
-- 65 km GOKDOGAN and 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missiles to hit Attack Helicopters or UCAVs
-- 8 km UMTAS anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy Tanks

Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Wingspan : 20 m
MTOW : 5.500 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat range : 2.000+ km
Payload : 1350 kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet

-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers

AKINCI UCAV will be able to collect information by recording the data received from sensors and cameras on the UCAV through artificial intelligence computers

This artificial intelligence system that can detect the angle of tilting, standing and heading of the UCAV without the need for any external sensor or GPS

It will also provide environmental awareness using geographic information and advanced artificial intelligence system will have decision making feature by processing the data it obtains
1616424622998.png






AİR TO AİR combat CAPABILITY

AKINCI UCAV will carry AESA Radar with Air to Air Missiles for air defense capability to intercept Aircrafts , Attack Helicopters and UCAVs

25 km BOZDOGAN air to air Missile
65 km GOKDOGAN air to air Missile

1616425032219.png








AIR-TO-GROUND high precision strike CAPABILITY

-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missile to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300
-- 100-150 km MRASHM Cruise Missile to hit mobile Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR, TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 74/110 km KUZGUN joint strike Bomb with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR, TOR-M2 and BUK
-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets
-- 8 km MIZRAK anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy Tanks



8 km MIZRAK anti Tank Missile

An 18 AKINCI UCAV battalion can carry 288 MIZRAK anti Tank missiles, each capable of destroying a Tank
1616424754448.png





KUZGUN joint strike ammunition
  • Modular Warhead (Fragmantation, Termobaric, General Purpose, Armour Piercing)
  • GPS, INS Guidance
  • Low operation cost due to modular warhead option
  • Independent Guidance Options (INS , LAB, A-INS , IR seeker ,Data Link, mmW Radar)
  • Weight : 100 kg
  • Warhead : 25-60 kg
  • Range : 74-110 km
to hit even moving targets
1616424827661.png




TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile

Weight : 210 kg
Warhead : 50 kg
Range : 70 km

1616424885777.png




Medium range Cruise Missile MRASHM

Weight : 300 kg
Lenght :. 3.2 m
Speed : mach 0.90
Range : 100-150 km
Guidance : IIR/ RF Seeker

TEI has developed TJ-300 turbojet Engine for MRASHM Cruise Missile
1616424929852.png




SOM Air launched Cruise Missile .... ( land attack/anti ship capabilities )

Warhead : 230 kg
Range : 280 km
Guidance : INS+GPS+TRN+IBN+ATR+DL
Seeker : IIR
Speed : 0.94 mach
Network enabled capability : YES

-- super sea skimming ( less than 3 m )
1616424967845.png





AKINCI UCAV to destroy other UAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even Warships
 
AKINCI UCAV vs AH-64 APACHE Attack Helicopter



Turkey’s extensive deployment of Armed Drones in its fight against Syrian Regime Forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the world

UCAVs are more effective than Attack Helicopters



An 18 AKINCI UCAV battalion can carry 288 MIZRAK anti Tank missiles, each capable of destroying a Tank



AKINCI UCAV

Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Payload : 1350 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat Range : 2.000+ km
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet

-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers

-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missile
-- 100-150 km MRASHM Cruise Missile
-- 74/110 km KUZGUN joint strike Bomb with IIR seeker
-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker
-- 8 km MIZRAK anti Tank Missile with top attack capability
-- 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air Missile
-- 65 km GOKDOGAN air to air Missile

1616425704256.png





AH-64D/E APACHE

Length : 17,7 m
Height : 3.8 m
Max speed : 293 km/h
Combat Range : 480 km
Endurance : 4 hours
Service ceiling : 20.000 feet

AN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control Radar

-- APKWS 70 mm Rockets
-- 8 km HELLFIRE air to surface Missile
-- 8 km AIM-92 Stinger air to air Missile

1616425753729.png
 
