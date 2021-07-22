Turkey is building a wall to its Iran border against the increasing flow of Afghan migrants

Sorry, I don't have headphones right now.



As far as I remember, Turkey started construction of wall with Iran in June 2017. So, it's been 4 years since then. There were also a few different news reports later about how Turkey has completed different phases/stages of wall. The last news was in december 2020, I think.



Now, either this news is about completion of the wall or somebody just put an old video and gave it current affairs look regarding recent development in Afghanistan/Kabul Airport etc.