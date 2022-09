Erdogan tries to play all sides but ultimately he gets burned by everyone and ends up pissing off all sides.



He staged coup to eliminate rivals, played military against Gulenists, purged military hates him and US is taunting him with Feto.



He played US against Russia/Iran in Syria, now Assad won and US kicked Turkey out of F35 program



He blackmailed Europe with Syrian refugees, playing EU against refugees, now refugees are stuck in Turkey and Europe won't let them in.



He is doing bidding of west, playing NATO against Putin, now Russia is winning and NATO is blaming his failure as mediator.