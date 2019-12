Cooperation between Turkey, Iran to contribute significantly to prosperity, well-being of region, says Turkish minister



Turkey and Iran on Monday underlined intention to bolster bilateral relations and expand cooperation in the field of transportation.“Turkey is Iran’s gateway to Europe and Iran is Turkey’s gateway to Asia, especially to Central Asia,” Turkish Transportation Minister Cahit Turhan told a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Eslami in Tehran.He said talks between Turkish and Iranian delegations tackled new transport routes.The two sides “decided to sign the Combined Transportation Agreement,” he said.Underlining deep historical and cultural ties between Turkey and Iran, Turhan said that bilateral relations between Ankara and Tehran were expanding day by day as part of established bilateral and regional mechanisms.The minister stressed that cooperation between Turkey and Iran will contribute significantly to the prosperity and well-being of the region.Turhan arrived in the Iranian capital on Monday to attend the 8th meeting of the Joint Transport Commission between Turkey and Iran.The Turkish minister said the leaders of Turkey and Iran have ordered an expansion of relations between the two countries during the Turkish-Iranian High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting, held four months ago in Ankara.“Under the framework of our duties, we pursue joint interests as well as mutual cooperation and confidence,” he said.* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz // Source: AA https://www.aa.com.tr/en/politics/turkey-iran-to-pursue-cooperation-enhance-relations/1465335