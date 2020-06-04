What's new

Turkey, Iran deploy 'game-changing' drones in north Iraq

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Jun 24, 2012
592
3
606
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
Turkey, Iran deploy 'game-changing' drones in north Iraq

Shwan Mohammed with Maya Gebeily in Baghdad

October 1, 2020, 7:02 am

Turkey and Iran are increasingly adopting "game-changing" drones as their weapon of choice against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, prompting fears for the safety of civilians and stoking geopolitical tensions.

"Not a day goes by without us seeing a drone," said Mohammad Hassan, mayor of Qandil, the mountainous Iraqi stronghold of Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"They fly so low Qandil's residents can see them with their naked eye," Hassan told AFP.

The PKK has used Qandil for decades as a rear-base for its insurgency against the Turkish state.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDK-I) has similar rear-bases in other remote areas of Iraqi Kurdistan, from which it launches attacks across the border into Iran.

Turkey and Iran consider the Kurdish rebels as "terrorists" and routinely conduct cross-border ground assaults, air strikes and artillery bombardments against their Iraq bases.

Starting in 2018, both countries began using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and even targeted assassinations in northern Iraq.

Drone use has expanded dramatically since Turkey launched a new assault in June, analysts and residents of affected areas told AFP.

Activists said dozens of border villages and adjacent farms have been abandoned by their terrified residents.

The drone strikes have also prevented thousands of Yazidis from returning to their homes in Sinjar district, close to the Syrian border, where PKK elements now have a presence.

"The Turkish bombing causes so much terror, so Yazidis are not coming home," Sinjar mayor Mahma Khalil told AFP.

- 'Mistrust, irritation' -

Despite public criticism, Turkey has continued its drone warfare -- likely because of new strides against the PKK.

For years, the PKK sheltered in Iraq's mountains, where manned warplanes and ground troops struggled to reach them.

But drones have allowed Ankara to track, identify and eliminate PKK targets within minutes, Nicholas Heras of the Institute for the Study of War told AFP.

"Turkey's use of military drones in northern Iraq has been a game-changer in its war against the PKK," he said.

Ankara is now swapping expensive fighter-bombers like the US F-16 for drones like the domestically-produced Bayraktar TB2, which has better surveillance, can fly for 24 hours and is cheaper -- so "expendable" if downed by the PKK, said Turkish drone expert Sibel Duz.

In an exclusive interview in Qandil, PKK spokesman Zagros Hiwa told AFP Turkey had created a 15 kilometre (10 mile) buffer zone in northern Iraq with the help of its drones.

"Our forces have downed seven drones this year," he said, declining to provide details of PKK losses.

The PKK has had limited success with improvised drones of its own, commercial models fitted with explosives.

A US source familiar with Turkey's drones programme said US special operations forces in northern Iraq were bristling at the new "frequency and intensity" of strikes.

"The Turks are overflying US positions with armed assets, which is a no-no. There is general mistrust and irritation over all this," the source said.

- 'Shooting gallery' -

Iran first began deploying aircraft fitted with cameras during its 1980-88 war with Iraq.

The newer Mohajer-6 and Shahed-129 are Tehran's weapons of choice for northern Iraq, said Adam Rawnsley, who tracks Iranian drones for the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

"The way Iran is using drones against Kurdish targets in Iraq is 180 degrees different than how they use drones everywhere else. It's much more sophisticated," he said.

In a rare interview this spring, the head of Tehran's drone division Colonel Akbar Karimloo told local media Iran uses the aircraft for both surveillance and attack, and to provide forward observation for artillery and missile launchers.

Earlier this month, Iran said it would "take coordinated steps" with Turkey to counter Kurdish rebel activity along its borders. It did not specifically mention drones.

Baghdad and Kurdish authorities have said little on the expanding drone campaigns, and Iraqi officials have told AFP privately they have no leverage over Turkey or Iran.

After a Turkish drone strike killed two top Iraqi officers in the north in August, Baghdad expressed outrage but did not pressure Ankara.

"The general problem Iraq has is that larger powers tend to use it as a shooting gallery," Rawnsley told AFP.

Wim Zwijnenburg, who works on disarmament for Dutch peace organisation PAX, said avenues for recourse were limited.

"A lot of these strikes are in areas which are not very populated, so there's little information from people or journalists on the ground," he said.

Indeed, neither activists nor officials could provide a specific death toll from drone strikes in the north.

"That only adds to the obscurity of the drone campaigns," Zwijnenburg told AFP.

news.yahoo.com

Turkey, Iran deploy 'game-changing' drones in north Iraq

Turkey and Iran are increasingly adopting "game-changing" drones as their weapon of choice against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, prompting fears for the safety of civilians and stoking geopolitical tensions.
news.yahoo.com
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
14,996
-19
19,563
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is what we need to do in Balochistan, Waziristan and over the border in Afghanistan

We have been taking the difficult route of men on the ground
 
Wilhelm II

Wilhelm II

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2019
806
0
545
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Egypt
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Turkey, the umbrella of all true Muslims currently residing in different states, who else????
Click to expand...
Oh ok:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
But i think we are not I'm middle ages
What make turkey umbrella of Muslims?
Why another country not?
Who said turkey is centrer of Islam?
Do you think world be agree a new ottoman empire?
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
10,806
13
25,763
Country
United States
Location
United States
Wilhelm II said:
Oh ok:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
But i think we are not I'm middle ages
What make turkey umbrella of Muslims?
Why another country not?
Who said turkey is centrer of Islam?
Do you think world be agree a new ottoman empire?
Click to expand...
What the world will see is a more powerful Muslim Super-state under Turkey that the Ottomans couldn't even dream!! This time "Rome" will be conquered with Tekbir as stated in a Hadis-i Sherif....

By the by, I should have ignored earlier the posts from a poster with the Firaun as his caption picture....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The SC Arab Parliament Chief to Asharq Al-Awsat: Arab Security Unity to Confront Turkey, Iran Middle East & Africa 10
Dariush the Great Turkey and Iran vow to target PKK in joint military operations Middle East & Africa 0
HaMoTZeMaS Featured "Mossad thinks Turkey is a bigger menace than Iran" Middle East & Africa 63
Aspen Turkey and Iran condemn UAE for getting in bed with Israel, is Pakistan asleep? Middle East & Africa 83
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Iran, Russia Turkey in talks to find political solution for Syria Middle East & Africa 0
mohammad45 UAE says it deplores interventions of Turkey and Iran in Iraq Middle East & Africa 8
Aspen Turkey, Iran defy Iraq’s sovereignty in seemingly coordinated strikes Middle East & Africa 196
Dariush the Great Iran and Turkey cooperation Middle East & Africa 32
beijingwalker Are China, Russia, Iran & Turkey Exploiting The ‘Collapse of the US’ Amid Violent Riots & COVID-19 P World Affairs 1
AsianLion OSINT India/Israel/UK 'targets' China, Pakistan, Iran & Turkey via Satellite Imagery illegal details Pakistan Air Force 35

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top