Turkey insists on demilitarization of islands

[Turkish Defense Ministry via AP]
Manolis Kostidis
04.01.2022
Reiterating that Greece must demilitarize its islands, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has taken issue with official celebrations over the weekend on nearby Chios and Samos, calling them a “provocation.”

Speaking to Turkey’s Milliyet newspaper, Akar also claimed that the 1923 Lausanne Treaty states there are 23 islands that cannot be militarized and that 16 of them are.
His remarks followed a Turkish Defense Ministry post on Twitter of a video showing cadets swimming to the Turkish islets of Tuzla, a distance similar to that from Turkey to Greece’s southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo. On December 24, Akar challenged Greece’s maritime zone around Kastellorizo, saying it is located just 1,950 meters away. “A cadet at the military academy can swim to it,” he said.

Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey is questioning the sovereignty of the islands that have been militarized.
www.ekathimerini.com

Reiterating that Greece must demilitarize its islands, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has taken issue with official celebrations over the weekend on nearby Chios and Samos, calling them a “provocation.”
I was thinking of posting a thread about it these days,but I remembered you had accused me of posting a lot about Turkey.
However,I see you've been focusing on Greece a lot lately.
 
I was thinking of posting a thread about it these days,but I remembered you had accused me of posting a lot about Turkey.
However,I see you've been focusing on Greece a lot lately.
Everything related to Turkish geopolitics is in my area of interest. Have you ever seen me trolling about an issue that is not related to Turkey but only to Greece? But I've seen you many times, man.

A current issue, a current news. The news source is Greek, but the content is about Turkey. Moreover, I have no disrespect towards Greece. I do not share any fake content. The reason why I chose the sources from the Greek side is that I do not have any propaganda purpose. Although there are many statements in the content that I do not agree with, I try to reflect this to you from a Greek point of view.
 
