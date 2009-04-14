What's new

Turkey in Afganistan: Pak Support is Must

This article is from journalist Resul Tosun, a former MP and close to Erdo'an:
  • Turkey feels she has a historical responsibility toward Afganistan
  • Turkish objectives: peace, reconciliation, progress, moderation, less influence from Russia/China/Iran etc.
  • Turkey wants to invest in building institutions of administration, military, education, health etc. 1.1b$ has already been spent
  • There're 5 fractions in the Taliban - Russia, Iran etc. have their supporters - Pak close to the strongest fraction
  • Turkey doesn't want to get into fight with anyone in Afghanistan. Pak's support and cooperation with a hint of jointness is a must to keep it that way
  • Turkey is looking forward to a long term presence in this region in cooperation with Pak in a win-win mode

Turkey must try and engage with Taliban

Taliban are reasonable people

only thing is if Taliban sees the Turks as doing Western work then there could be issues

otherwise send a high level delegation along with islamic party to meet the Taliban

I am sure Taliban will welcome their Turkish brothers

Pakistan and ISI can mediate the role
 
aziqbal said:
Turkey must try and engage with Taliban

Taliban are reasonable people

only thing is if Taliban sees the Turks as doing Western work then there could be issues

otherwise send a high level delegation along with islamic party to meet the Taliban

I am sure Taliban will welcome their Turkish brothers

Pakistan and ISI can mediate the role
Good points. The earlier the USA leaves, and the more the Taliban gains the better!!! Then no qualms left about who's in charge....
 
The Taliban would almost welcome Turkish involvement and support, be it military or economic. However, being America's surrogate will not work.

Can somebody explain why a small contingement of Turkish troops has to remain?
 
jamal18 said:
The Taliban would almost welcome Turkish involvement and support, be it military or economic. However, being America's surrogate will not work.

Can somebody explain why a small contingement of Turkish troops has to remain?
The entire NATO/EU/KSA/Iran etc. are supporting PKK/YPG/YPD etc. to wage 5th gen warfare against Turkey!! And, a defense embargo is in place for the last 5 years!!! And, Turkey is independently and successfully taking the fight into the Northern Irak/Syria, the East Med, Libya, Karabag' etc. against Russia, NATO, EU, Israil, Iran etc.!!! Who's the surrogate here????

As for the Turkish presence, it's the quality not the quantity that matters!! Do you think Turkey deployed divisions to 100% upset the calculations of the Imperialists in Libya, Karabag', the East Med etc???
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
The entire NATO/EU/KSA/Iran etc. are supporting PKK/YPG/YPD etc. to wage 5th gen warfare against Turkey!! And, a defense embargo is in place for the last 5 years!!! And, Turkey is independently and successfully taking the fight into the Northern Irak/Syria, the East Med, Libya, Karabag' etc. against Russia, NATO, EU, Israil etc.!!! Who's the surrogate here????
My understanding was that Turkey, in Afghanistan at the behest of the US, was staying also at the behest of the US. If that's not the case, let me know.

Also, what is the strategic objective of this force?
 
