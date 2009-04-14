Turkey in Afganistan: Pak Support is Must

Hakikat ve Hikmet
This article is from journalist Resul Tosun, a former MP and close to Erdo'an:
- Turkey feels she has a historical responsibility toward Afganistan
- Turkish objectives: peace, reconciliation, progress, moderation, less influence from Russia/China/Iran etc.
- Turkey wants to invest in building institutions of administration, military, education, health etc. 1.1b$ has already been spent
- There're 5 fractions in the Taliban - Russia, Iran etc. have their supporters - Pak close to the strongest fraction
- Turkey doesn't want to get into fight with anyone in Afghanistan. Pak's support and cooperation with a hint of jointness is a must to keep it that way
- Turkey is looking forward to a long term presence in this region in cooperation with Pak in a win-win mode
Afganistan'da ne işimiz var?! - Yazarlar - Resul TOSUN | STAR
'Ne işimiz var?'sorusu genellikle muhalefet tarafından seslendirilmektedir.Ve en önemlisi de bu 'ne işimiz var' sorusu hep Müslüman coğrafya söz konusu olduğunda gündeme getirilmektedir.Bu sorunun arkasında ülkeler arası ilişkiler hatta ülkemizin çıkarı dahi yoktur.<video class='rich-text-video'...
www.star.com.tr