Turkey in Afganistan: Pak Support is Must

jamal18 said: The Taliban would almost welcome Turkish involvement and support, be it military or economic. However, being America's surrogate will not work.



Can somebody explain why a small contingement of Turkish troops has to remain? Click to expand...

The entire NATO/EU/KSA/Iran etc. are supporting PKK/YPG/YPD etc. to wage 5th gen warfare against Turkey!! And, a defense embargo is in place for the last 5 years!!! And, Turkey is independently and successfully taking the fight into the Northern Irak/Syria, the East Med, Libya, Karabag' etc. against Russia, NATO, EU, Israil, Iran etc.!!! Who's the surrogate here????As for the Turkish presence, it's the quality not the quantity that matters!! Do you think Turkey deployed divisions to 100% upset the calculations of the Imperialists in Libya, Karabag', the East Med etc???