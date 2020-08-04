Turkey Has New Orders in Thermal Battery Exports

The export of electrochemical power source thermal batteries produced by TÜBİTAK SAGE to an unnamed EU country is on the agenda. 91 million dollars remained in Turkey thanks to the production of thermal batteries with national facilities Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank announced. "After Germany, we received another pre-order from an EU country. We are in the process of signing an important contract," he said. TÜBİTAK SAGE Institute Director Gürcan Okumuş shared information about the export of heat batteries in May; So far, six countries, including Germany, have been exporting heat batteries, new markets are on the agenda, he said. TÜBİTAK, which began exporting disposable heat batteries in 2012, gave these batteries to many countries, including Ukraine, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. It is used as a power source for thermal batteries, missiles, guidance kits, guided artillery munitions, combat aircraft emergency systems, civil aviation applications, plugs and acoustic mixers. http://c4news.me/e/zrq1q