Turkey has become a top money laundering country, says main opposition leader

Kılıçdaroğlu has claimed that the scale of corruption and informal economy has reached an unprecedented level in the country.

Turkey has become a top money laundering country, says main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu has claimed that the scale of corruption and informal economy has reached an unprecedented level in the country.

İstanbul - BIA News Desk29 June 2021, Tuesday 15:49Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu complained about the corruption in the country at his parliamentary group meeting today (June 29).Turkey has become a top money laundering country in Europe and it's impossible to do any business in the country without bribery, Kılıçdaroğlu claimed."It's not possible to do any business without bribery from the moment you come into contact with the state," he remarked, adding that the situation of corruption and informal economy is currently the worst the country has ever seen."As the economy has become unregistered and the law has been suspended, the gang of five determines all of the state investments," he said, referring to the five holdings that have undertaken most of the large infrastructure projects in Turkey over the past decade.Kılıçdaroğlu also claimed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his family members have established "fake companies" for tax evasion.The CHP leader also mentioned Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu's claim that convicted mob boss Sedat Peker was giving 10,000 dollars a month to a politician, questioning why their name wasn'T announced and legal action wasn't taken.