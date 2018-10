It makes me laugh!!!! When spies from the Super Power (it may be a surprise to some but the USA is still the lone Super Power) are caught and made public, it means they're for up bargain; otherwise, they are executed without making it public!!! If Reis wanted an easy bargain, he'd have done it for the Turkish economy!!!! But, he raised it to a level unknown to any Muslim leader in the last 100 years (except Jinnah)!!!!! He wanted the regions lying on the East of the Firat inside Syria (currently under the US supported and KSA/UAE financed PKK/YPG), and with it the security of Jan, Mal and Namus of millions of Muslims!!!!! And, now the Turkish forces are getting ready to do their parts....



I hope I have made it clear to those Arakadsh-lar who, like me, want to pursue Hakikat with Hikmet no matter how infinitesimal and insignificant it is....



Ve Ma Tevfiki Illa Billah.... ​

Death Professor said: ↑ May be turkish news reporter killing by Saudi's must also be to please U.S. and pressure Saudi's to lower Oil prices. May be I am reading too much into it, but still can be a possibility... Click to expand...