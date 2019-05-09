What's new

Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,627
0
285
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women - Reuters
  1. Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women Reuters
  2. Turkey prepares to leave women's rights convention Al-Monitor
  3. Turkey to pull out of Istanbul Convention on violence against women DW (English)
  4. President Erdoğan vows to complete Kanal Istanbul in six years Hurriyet Daily News
  5. Turkey formally quits European treaty to prevent violence against women Middle East Eye
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 07:08:00
Found via nicer.app/news

:(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
5K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
fatman17
NATO: Seeking Russia’s Destruction Since 1949
Replies
0
Views
1K
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom