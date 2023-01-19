What's new

Turkey Food Inflation World Record

ap9NqwD_700b.jpg


I'm proud of my country. We have the best inflation. :-)



Turkey always in #1 Spot no matter what :turkey:
 
LegionnairE said:
ap9NqwD_700b.jpg


I'm proud of my country. We have the best inflation. :-)



Turkey always in #1 Spot no matter what
Click to expand...
what happen what!! all the food prices go up we already know this If you live in Türkiye, but your intention is different I couldn't stand back and watch you tarnish my country sorry and people like you think playing all kinds of dirty and disgusting games by hiding behind this flag and pretending to be from us, but we are aware of everything in the future. you will get mad more
 
furkan123 said:
what happen what!! all the food prices go up we already know this If you live in Türkiye, you , but your intention is different I couldn't stand back and watch you tarnish my country sorry and people like you think playing all kinds of dirty and disgusting games by hiding behind this flag and pretending to be from us, but we are aware of everything in the future. you will get mad more
Click to expand...
nice alt account
 
Government backed paper currencies are the biggest ponzi scheme in human history. The only solution is gold backed currencies or Bitcoin.
 
LegionnairE said:
I think he meant that, it can't arbitrarily be printed.
Click to expand...
economy can not survive unless its inflationary every year so people actually spend money rather than hide it. Printing small amounts of money is required to keep people spending money otherwise they will just hold onto it forever since its limited and increasing in bslur due to limit.

Bitcoin is a pyramid scam and something that is manipulated by the big leagues to pump and dump over and over again. Its main use is to buy illegal items like drugs and CP off the internet so it will always have a small use but otherwise its just a rotating pump and dump from now onwards. Majority of people bought at 50k+ and none of them made any money because they got greedy and are the ones left holding the bag in a pyramid scheme.
 
retaxis said:
economy can not survive unless its inflationary every year so people actually spend money rather than hide it. Printing small amounts of money is required to keep people spending money otherwise they will just hold onto it forever since its limited and increasing in bslur due to limit.

Bitcoin is a pyramid scam and something that is manipulated by the big leagues to pump and dump over and over again. Its main use is to buy illegal items like drugs and CP off the internet so it will always have a small use but otherwise its just a rotating pump and dump from now onwards. Majority of people bought at 50k+ and none of them made any money because they got greedy and are the ones left holding the bag in a pyramid scheme.
Click to expand...
I think it's a good defence against tyrants like Justin Trudeau who decided to freeze people's bank accounts because they protested him.

It's useful when there's a war in Russia and suddenly due to sanctions you can't send money to Russia anymore.. So it gives you some freedom, it is rather idealistic.

But yes, everything you say is true, because there's no government regulation like in stock markets, big fish eat the small fish. Hence why I said it's like wild west.
 
LegionnairE said:
I think it's a good defence against tyrants like Justin Trudeau who decided to freeze people's bank accounts because they protested him.

It's useful when there's a war in Russia and suddenly due to sanctions you can't send money to Russia anymore.. So it gives you some freedom, it is rather idealistic.

But yes, everything you say is true, because there's no government regulation like in stock markets, big fish eat the small fish. Hence why I said it's like wild west.
Click to expand...
blue chip shares, housing, land, gold, silver and many other things are far more safer then a USB stick that a dog can chew up or lose in a house fire. Even someone who is angry at you can take it and bye bye all your money. I wouldn't put any money in bitcoin but I don't tell people what to do with their money.
 

