Turkey Food Inflation World Record

I'm proud of my country. We have the best inflation.
Turkey always in #1 Spot no matter what
what happen what!! all the food prices go up we already know this If you live in Türkiye, but your intention is different I couldn't stand back and watch you tarnish my country sorry and people like you think playing all kinds of dirty and disgusting games by hiding behind this flag and pretending to be from us, but we are aware of everything in the future. you will get mad more
nice alt account
New Recruit
Campaigning against Erdogan I guess. Insha Allah, the CIA will fail on Erdogan again.
how many alt accounts do you have?
New Recruit
Never mind that. Just worry that your time of dominating world events is rapidly ending, with huge prices to pay.
But I like dominating world events
Bitcoin is wild west though, bullets flying everywhere and there's no cover. Enter at your own risk lol
bitcoin isn't backed by anything its literally the ultimate scam
I think he meant that, it can't arbitrarily be printed.bitcoin isn't backed by anything its literally the ultimate scam
economy can not survive unless its inflationary every year so people actually spend money rather than hide it. Printing small amounts of money is required to keep people spending money otherwise they will just hold onto it forever since its limited and increasing in bslur due to limit.
I think it's a good defence against tyrants like Justin Trudeau who decided to freeze people's bank accounts because they protested him.
Bitcoin is a pyramid scam and something that is manipulated by the big leagues to pump and dump over and over again. Its main use is to buy illegal items like drugs and CP off the internet so it will always have a small use but otherwise its just a rotating pump and dump from now onwards. Majority of people bought at 50k+ and none of them made any money because they got greedy and are the ones left holding the bag in a pyramid scheme.
blue chip shares, housing, land, gold, silver and many other things are far more safer then a USB stick that a dog can chew up or lose in a house fire. Even someone who is angry at you can take it and bye bye all your money. I wouldn't put any money in bitcoin but I don't tell people what to do with their money.
It's useful when there's a war in Russia and suddenly due to sanctions you can't send money to Russia anymore.. So it gives you some freedom, it is rather idealistic.
But yes, everything you say is true, because there's no government regulation like in stock markets, big fish eat the small fish. Hence why I said it's like wild west.
Somebody will come and tell you "Anti-Turkiye CHP ignorant trolls come to mock President ERDOGAN. Keep dreaming,dreams are for free"
