  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Turkey Finds Energy in Black Sea as Erdogan Vows a New Era

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by KingWest, Aug 19, 2020 at 9:12 PM.

    KingWest

    KingWest FULL MEMBER

    Turkey has made an energy discovery in the Black Sea, most likely natural gas, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.



    The two officials spoke after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to deliver Turks some “good news” on Friday that would usher in a new era for the nation. He has also vowed to pursue energy exploration in contested Mediterranean waters that has triggered confrontations with the European Union. The president’s office declined to comment.



    The size and depth of the discovery, and whether it will be feasible to extract it, remain unclear.



    The Turkish leader didn’t elaborate on what he intended to announce, but the lira extended gains against the dollar after the news and was trading 2% stronger at 5:45 p.m. local time. After he spoke, the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index had also risen 2%, while shares of refiner Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS, or Tupras, and petrochemical manufacturer Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS jumped 8.1% and 9.9% respectively.



    Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said last month that the Turkish drilling ship Fatih had started exploration in the so-called Tuna-1 zone, located off Turkey’s western Black Sea coast.


    The discovery comes at a time of heightened tensions over territorial disputes with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is actively searching for oil and gas resources in contested waters. France has temporarily increased its military presence to ward off Turkish steps, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said the EU was concerned over the increased tensions in the area.



    Erdogan said on Wednesday the pressure wouldn’t make him change direction.

    “No colonialist power can deprive our country from rich oil and gas resources estimated to be in this region,” he said in televised remarks on Wednesday during the opening of a solar energy factory near Ankara.

    — With assistance by Tugce Ozsoy, Asli Kandemir, Ercan Ersoy, and Firat Kozok

    source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...de-51-amid-em-carnage-looks-for-lira-buy-sign
     
    KingWest

    KingWest FULL MEMBER

    Insallah its true!
    Edit: Greece now claims the black sea lol
     
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    Congrats from Pakistan :pakistan::turkey:
     
    xbat

    xbat FULL MEMBER

    before every election we discover a new hydrocarbon field but we never see it after election. is there an upcoming election in Turkey?
     
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Not official announcement yet, we wait till Friday. If true, hope its something huge like letting us close the trade deficit and grow at high track. We have lots of defense projects awaiting!!!!
     
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    3 years to the elections ?
     
    FuturePAF

    FuturePAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Hope it’s not like PM Khan’s announcement last year.
     
    xbat

    xbat FULL MEMBER

    erdo is like a melting ice cream, he has to find new things to excite his people, that is all. i dont think that there is a serious news.
     
