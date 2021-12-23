What's new

Turkey Eyes Pact With Azerbaijan & Pakistan To Develop Next-Gen Stealth Fighters

Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,722
0
1,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Fifth-Gen Aircraft: Turkey Eyes Pact With Azerbaijan & Pakistan To Develop Next-Gen Stealth Fighters
By
EurAsian Times Desk
-
December 22, 2021


“Our doors are open for cooperation in this direction. In particular, we are talking about cooperation with countries such as Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and we propose to unite efforts in this direction”, the head of the Turkish Defence Industry Committee Ismail Demir said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Following its ouster from the US’ F-35 Joint Strike Programme over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, Turkey has been pushing its ambitious indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, known as the TF-X National Combat Fighter.


The TF-X has been planned to be a single-seat, twin-engine all-weather multi-role fighter developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) along with BAE Systems which is providing some technical assistance for the development of the fighter jet.

TAI and BAE Systems signed a £100 million strategic agreement in January 2017 for collaborating on the stealth fighter project. As part of this contract, BAE Systems will provide engineering consultancy services and project-related support.


The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) of the Ministry of Turkish National Defence and TAI inked a deal in August 2016 for the design and development of a home-grown fighter jet.




In May 2020, Turkish company HAVELSAN and TAI decided to collaborate for the software development and integrated training for the TF-X National Combat Aircraft initiative. The stealthy fuselage of this fifth-generation fighter jet is going to be composed of superior carbon composites.

The aircraft’s aerodynamic design is going to further enhance its high-speed capabilities.


The aircraft is largely intended for meeting the needs of air-to-air combat. However, owing to its sleek design and distinctive features, the TF-X can also perform air-to-surface missions.



The aircraft is expected to provide a high level of situational awareness, sensor fusion techniques, low observability, and advanced weapon systems.

“We are and will continue to take certain steps in this direction, because the resources of one country may not be enough to implement a project of this scale. Of course, each country has its own skills and abilities. It is very important to combine these abilities.

We received positive signals in this regard, we said that we are completely open to partnership. We will continue to develop steps in this direction with countries from which we received positive signals, and we believe that we must continue efforts in this direction,” Demir said.


Eyeing Partnership With Pakistan
Turkey has been pushing to get Pakistan on board for jointly developing missiles and warplanes, with the hope that a partnership with Pakistan will provide Ankara access to military technology.

Turkish defense and government officials conducted several talks with their Pakistani counterparts, with the last “high-level” discussion happening in January this year, for co-manufacturing of military hardware with Pakistan, Bloomberg reported.



Turkey views Pakistan as a key ally and potential partner for both the Siper missile as well as the TF-X fighter jet, according to officials familiar with the issue.

eurasiantimes.com

Pakistan’s Fifth-Gen Aircraft: Turkey Eyes Pact With Azerbaijan & Pakistan To Develop Next-Gen Stealth Fighters

We are talking with Azerbaijan & Pakistan. Turkey Eyes Pact With Azerbaijan & Pakistan To Develop Next-Gen Stealth Fighters
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
 
Last edited:
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,651
85
60,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I seriously doubt the link and report. Although Pakistan and Azerbaijan and Turkey will obviously corporate more and more in future but this article in itself is doubtful.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,722
0
1,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
I seriously doubt the link and report. Although Pakistan and Azerbaijan and Turkey will obviously corporate more and more in future but this article in itself is doubtful.
Click to expand...
The source is not great all tho I agree but they have quoted Ismail Demir not sure when that interview is from but Turkey eyeing cooperation part with pakistan-Azerbaijan is factual in regards to the 5th generation fighters and missiles but there is alot of other bullshit mixed in with that and inventions but atleast that part seems legit with Ismail Demir quoted interview
 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
26,884
-39
61,833
Country
China
Location
China
A blind lead another blind. I doubt Pakistan will find a unproven partner in aviation to go develop a so called 5th gen fighter program.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,416
-7
4,789
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Beast said:
A blind lead another blind. I doubt Pakistan will find a unproven partner in aviation to go develop a so called 5th gen fighter program.
Click to expand...
This is misplaced delusions.. So now only China has eyes and the rest blind? According to the mighty 50' cent army... Wing loong and CH-4 says hi..
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,364
15
9,221
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
The great defense guru and former Chinese defense minister accused Pakistan of blindness and explained that the project Turkey was working on was not actually the 5th generation.

So the government in Pakistan should resign immediately, the new government should order 100 Chinese aircraft; In Turkey, on the other hand, TAI facilities should be demolished and a shopping center and mass housing should be built on them. The head of the SSB should also repent and withdraw from worldly affairs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 4, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom