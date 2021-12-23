Pakistan’s Fifth-Gen Aircraft: Turkey Eyes Pact With Azerbaijan & Pakistan To Develop Next-Gen Stealth Fighters

ByDecember 22, 2021Following its ouster from the US’ F-35 Joint Strike Programme over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, Turkey has been pushing its ambitious indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, known as the TF-X National Combat Fighter.The TF-X has been planned to be a single-seat, twin-engine all-weather multi-role fighter developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) along with BAE Systems which is providing some technical assistance for the development of the fighter jet.TAI and BAE Systems signed a £100 million strategic agreement in January 2017 for collaborating on the stealth fighter project. As part of this contract, BAE Systems will provide engineering consultancy services and project-related support.The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) of the Ministry of Turkish National Defence and TAI inked a deal in August 2016 for the design and development of a home-grown fighter jet.In May 2020, Turkish company HAVELSAN and TAI decided to collaborate for the software development and integrated training for the TF-X National Combat Aircraft initiative. The stealthy fuselage of this fifth-generation fighter jet is going to be composed of superior carbon composites.The aircraft’s aerodynamic design is going to further enhance its high-speed capabilities.The aircraft is largely intended for meeting the needs of air-to-air combat. However, owing to its sleek design and distinctive features, the TF-X can also perform air-to-surface missions.The aircraft is expected to provide a high level of situational awareness, sensor fusion techniques, low observability, and advanced weapon systems.“We are and will continue to take certain steps in this direction, because the resources of one country may not be enough to implement a project of this scale. Of course, each country has its own skills and abilities. It is very important to combine these abilities.We received positive signals in this regard, we said that we are completely open to partnership. We will continue to develop steps in this direction with countries from which we received positive signals, and we believe that we must continue efforts in this direction,” Demir said.Turkey has been pushing to get Pakistan on board for jointly developing missiles and warplanes, with the hope that a partnership with Pakistan will provide Ankara access to military technology.Turkish defense and government officials conducted several talks with their Pakistani counterparts, with the last “high-level” discussion happening in January this year, for co-manufacturing of military hardware with Pakistan, Bloomberg reported.Turkey views Pakistan as a key ally and potential partner for both the Siper missile as well as the TF-X fighter jet, according to officials familiar with the issue.