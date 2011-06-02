What's new

Turkey eyes new markets for exports

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,537
79
54,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Turkish soldiers march with Turkish national flags as they take part in a parade from the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) to the first Turkish Grand National Assembly building in Ulus district of Ankara during celebrations to mark the 97th anniversary of Turkeys Victory Day, on August 30, 2019. - Turkey's Victory Day, a national holiday celebrated annually on August 30, is dedicated to Turkeys armed forces and marks the final battle against Greek forces in Dumlupinar in 1922. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ANKARA— Turkish government officials and industry executives are hoping to find new sales in what they see as emerging export markets in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“These are promising markets for Turkish manufacturers,” said one senior procurement official.

A Turkish diplomat familiar with the three countries said that “smooth, friendly, problem-free political relations” with all three Asian countries promise export deals for Turkish companies. “As more Turkish-made systems become combat-proven [by local use], interest from those countries will increase,” he said.

Hakan Kurt, chairman of Capital Exhibition, calls Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as “hot markets” for Turkish defense and aerospace industries. Capital Exhibition organizes Defence Port Turkey South Asia.

“Turkish manufacturers do not have the problem of ‘lack of sellable platforms’ like they had a decade ago,” Kurt said.

Kurt expects that Turkish defense and aerospace exports to the three Asian countries could reach $5 billion in the next 10 years.

Turkey’s overall defense exports stood at $2.74 billion in 2019, down from the official target of $3 billion.

A defense specialist in Ankara advised caution about Asian markets.


“These countries need hardware. They have good political ties with Turkey. But their economies are often cash-strapped. Turkey may also have licensing problems in any potential export deal as it depends on foreign technology for local production,” he said.

In 2018, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed a $1.5 billion agreement to sell a batch of 30 T129 attack helicopters to Pakistan. But the deal has not moved forward as TAI has failed to secure U.S. export licenses for the contract.

The T129 is a twin-engine multirole attack helicopter produced under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland. It’s powered by two LHTEC T800-4A turboshaft engines. Each engine can produce 1,014 kilowatts of output power. The T800-4A is an export version of the CTS800 engine. LHTEC, the maker of the engine, is a joint venture between the American firm Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce.

The defense specialist said that most likely Turkish hardware to go into Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would include naval vessels and patrol boats (except Afghanistan), smart ammunition, drones and armored vehicles.

www.defensenews.com

Turkey eyes new markets for exports

Turkish government officials and industry executives are hoping to find new sales in what they see as emerging export markets in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The Ronin Turkey eyes Bangladesh market for defense exports besides Pakistan, Afghanistan Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
Firemaster India To Help Afghanistan, Turkey Eyes Defence Market Military Forum 29
bsruzm With eye on Turkey, Arabs look to mend ties with Al Assad Middle East & Africa 168
Jyotish Turkey and Malaysia boost cooperation, eyeing defense industry and Islamic unity Middle East & Africa 0
Austin Powers boy whose pa is anti Assad army soldier lost eyes in Russia airstrike, treated in Turkey, eyes back Middle East & Africa 1
NOWorNEVER The power bloc: Turkey is done with the EU, and now eyeing a Pakistan, Russia, China alliance Strategic & Foreign Affairs 19
Gregor Clegane India eyes closer military ties with Turkey Indian Defence Forum 16
Attila the Hun Turkey’s TAI eyeing cooperation with Boeing in mid-range aircraft development Turkish Defence Forum 0
dadeechi Eye on NSG: India hopeful of winning over Turkey, South Africa Indian Defence Forum 2
bsruzm India eyes Turkey's Halkbank for Iran oil payment Central & South Asia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top