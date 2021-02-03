What's new

Turkey donates Military Equipment to Georgian Army

Turkey donates military equipment to Georgian Army

Turkish donation will help armed forces carry out their assigned tasks, say Georgian defense officials



TBILISI, Georgia

Turkey has made a donation of military equipment to the army of its northeastern neighbor Georgia, military officials announced on Sunday.

The Turkish donations included laser rangefinders and various engineering equipment for various purposes, a Georgian Defense Ministry statement said.

A ceremony attended by senior Turkish and Georgian military officials marked the donation of the valuable equipment, it added.

Underlining the close and successful defense cooperation between Turkey and Georgia, the statement said: “The donated equipment will be assigned to various combat and engineering regiments and will facilitate them carrying out their assigned tasks.”
 
