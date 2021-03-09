What's new

Turkey doesn't want to leave Afghanistan - Taliban insist they must

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
1,269
0
1,237
Country
United States
Location
United States
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord


Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of US forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.

"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.

----------------------------------------------

As long as they don't support the government Turkey should remain they are the peace talks guraantors imho and I don't understand why Taliban is insisting they must leave.. Pakistan should tell them to revise that
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
356
0
407
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The only nations allowed to be in Afghanistan are those that are located around its borders and are pushing for peace. Everyone else can go away
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,074
8
1,867
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord


Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of US forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.

"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.

----------------------------------------------

As long as they don't support the government Turkey should remain they are the peace talks guraantors imho and I don't understand why Taliban is insisting they must leave.. Pakistan should tell them to revise that
Click to expand...
The Turks would likely be seen by the Taliban as being closer to the Uzbeks and the Tajiks. They obviously are there because of NATO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

PDF
Taliban – A Mentality Not an Ethnicity: A Ground Report from Afghanistan
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit
fatman17
America’s Waterloo: Scapegoating Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan
Replies
2
Views
536
VCheng
VCheng
RISING SUN
Afghanistan – As Only Love Could Hurt
Replies
0
Views
362
RISING SUN
RISING SUN
paranoiarocks
Pakistan: Worse Than We Knew
Replies
1
Views
2K
Umair Nawaz
Umair Nawaz
fatman17
NATO: Seeking Russia’s Destruction Since 1949
Replies
0
Views
1K
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom