Turkey doesn't want to leave Afghanistan - Taliban insist they must

Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord





Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of US forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.



"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.



As long as they don't support the government Turkey should remain they are the peace talks guraantors imho and I don't understand why Taliban is insisting they must leave.. Pakistan should tell them to revise that