/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Turkey declares Greece Egypt border agreement null and void.

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Austin Powers, Aug 7, 2020 at 6:14 PM.

  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:14 PM #1
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,259
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,750 / -9
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM #2
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,820
    Joined:
    Sep 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,525 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    This is what happened;

    Nikos Dendias said, he was going to Cairo to clean some problems regarding EEZ between Greece - Egypt and thought in time we could sign the deal.

    During meeting, Pompeo calls Egyptian Samih Shukru then things got accelerated. And the the deal is signed.

    Egypt got his orders from the Usa against Turkey to form an alliance with Greece.

    Egypt signed the deal despite it is disadventageous and caused Egypt lost huge EEZ are to Greece.

    Enough said.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM #3
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,259
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,750 / -9
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Greece is first state in Europe. It's basically the grand daddy of Europe, and the founder of modern science. Obviously the US would back Greece over Turkey.
     
  4. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM #4
    Nein

    Nein SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,976
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,613 / -5
    Country:
    Australia
    Location:
    Australia
    Modern scientific method does not come from Ancient Greece.
     
  5. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM #5
    BLACKEAGLE

    BLACKEAGLE ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,909
    Joined:
    May 9, 2007
    Ratings:
    +4 / 21,471 / -3
    Country:
    Jordan
    Location:
    Jordan
    [​IMG]
     
  6. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM #6
    BLACKEAGLE

    BLACKEAGLE ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,909
    Joined:
    May 9, 2007
    Ratings:
    +4 / 21,471 / -3
    Country:
    Jordan
    Location:
    Jordan
    No gas, no oil, only humiliation for you..
     
  7. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM #7
    Nein

    Nein SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,976
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,613 / -5
    Country:
    Australia
    Location:
    Australia
    You do realise you lost a lot. What can I say we are talking about Arabs here LOL.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM #8
    Nein

    Nein SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,976
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,613 / -5
    Country:
    Australia
    Location:
    Australia
    We are talking about Arabs here. Dont expect these people to be useful at anything.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM #9
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,820
    Joined:
    Sep 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,525 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    We start drilling again. You think two failed puppets will hold us back? :D
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  10. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:51 PM #10
    Nein

    Nein SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,976
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,613 / -5
    Country:
    Australia
    Location:
    Australia
    Thats what they think. They are celebrating let the dogs have their bone.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:54 PM #11
    MMM-E

    MMM-E SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,710
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,726 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Germany

    The Greek islands do not have rights to exert jurisdiction on the continental shelf, as they are located on the Turkish continental shelf

    if you puppets have balls then try entering Turkiye's Continental Shelf

    Turkish Armed Forces never will allow bandit countries and their puppets to steal oil-gas reserves and MAVI VATAN ( Blue Homeland ) from the Turks in the Eastern Mediterranean
    [​IMG]
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 1, Guests: 7)
  1. MIRauf