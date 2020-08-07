Turkey declares Greece Egypt border agreement null and void.

Separate names with a comma.
This is what happened;
Nikos Dendias said, he was going to Cairo to clean some problems regarding EEZ between Greece - Egypt and thought in time we could sign the deal.
During meeting, Pompeo calls Egyptian Samih Shukru then things got accelerated. And the the deal is signed.
Egypt got his orders from the Usa against Turkey to form an alliance with Greece.
Egypt signed the deal despite it is disadventageous and caused Egypt lost huge EEZ are to Greece.
Enough said.
Greece is first state in Europe. It's basically the grand daddy of Europe, and the founder of modern science. Obviously the US would back Greece over Turkey.
Modern scientific method does not come from Ancient Greece.
No gas, no oil, only humiliation for you..
You do realise you lost a lot. What can I say we are talking about Arabs here LOL.
We are talking about Arabs here. Dont expect these people to be useful at anything.
We start drilling again. You think two failed puppets will hold us back?
Thats what they think. They are celebrating let the dogs have their bone.
The Greek islands do not have rights to exert jurisdiction on the continental shelf, as they are located on the Turkish continental shelf
if you puppets have balls then try entering Turkiye's Continental Shelf
Turkish Armed Forces never will allow bandit countries and their puppets to steal oil-gas reserves and MAVI VATAN ( Blue Homeland ) from the Turks in the Eastern Mediterranean