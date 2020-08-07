Turkey declares Greece Egypt border agreement null and void.

This is what happened;



Nikos Dendias said, he was going to Cairo to clean some problems regarding EEZ between Greece - Egypt and thought in time we could sign the deal.



During meeting, Pompeo calls Egyptian Samih Shukru then things got accelerated. And the the deal is signed.



Egypt got his orders from the Usa against Turkey to form an alliance with Greece.



Egypt signed the deal despite it is disadventageous and caused Egypt lost huge EEZ are to Greece.



Enough said.

Click to expand...