Turkey quarantines 10,330 returning from Saudi pilgrimage - latest updates

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 155,000 driven by a spike in infections in Italy which announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday. The virus has so far claimed almost 6,000 lives across 154 countries and territories.





Passengers returning home from the holy lands for Umrah travel were subjected to health checks at Istanbul Airport as part of the measures taken for the new type of coronavirus outbreak. ( AA )



Sunday, March 15, 2020



Turkey quarantines 10,330 Turkish citizens returning from pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia



Turkey's Youth and Sports Ministry announced on Sunday 10,330 Turkish citizens returning from Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, will be under quarantine in dormitories in Ankara and Konya for 14 days.



Turkish official reiterates 14-day quarantine rule

Move to protect pilgrims’ health, those around them, says head of Turkish Religious Affairs