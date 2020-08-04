/ Register

Turkey Creates New Factory to Manufacture TF-X Fighter Jet

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Test7, Aug 4, 2020 at 6:27 PM.

  Aug 4, 2020 at 6:27 PM #1
    Test7

    Test7

    [​IMG]

    A brand new factory within the Turkish Aviation and Space Industry (TUSAŞ) premises has been created to manufacture the fifth-generation TF-X Fighter Jet targeted for August 2023 roll out.

    Some 3000 engineers will work in an area of 63 thousand square meters that will feature the latest manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and use of Titanium alloy.

    Ankara appears to be accelerating its indigenous fighter development following its ouster from the F-35 program over S-400 row. In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented that building the TF-X was “the best response to those threatening to end Turkey’s involvement in the F-35 program.”

    “Construction of the special engineering complex will be over soon. It consists of 9 blocks in a total area of 63,000sqm. A working area of 25,000sqm has been created for our engineers,” Temel Kotil, General Manager of TUSAŞ, was quoted as saying by Milliyet newpaper yesterday.

    [​IMG]

    The facility will house a hanger, wind tunnel and lightning test centers. In February 2020, Turkish media reported that Ankara plans to establish a center to facilitate the testing of aircraft against the effects of lightning, within the scope of its project to develop the fifth-generation TF-X National Combat Aircraft (MMU).

    “Components that require high strength will be produced from titanium alloy using 3D printing technology. Within the scope of the technology to be used, critical laser components will be produced by melting layer-by-layer dust or wire Titanium alloys by means of a laser or electron beam depending on the part size. In this way, it will be possible to develop critical engineering solutions with a cheaper and more efficient method almost without producing chips,” Kotil said.

    The new jet will replace Turkey’s old F-16s. “On March 18, 2023, our national combat aircraft will come out of the hangar with its engine running, all ready for two-year ground tests. After this, improvements may be made. We will deliver the plane to our armed forces in 2029 at the F-35 setting,” he added.

    Kotil added that the new jet will first be powered by F-16 engines after which it will be replaced by domestic ones.

    Turkish Aerospace Composite Facility


    https://www.defenseworld.net/news/2..._to_Manufacture_TF_X_Fighter_Jet#.XylgmigzbIU
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM #2
    T-123456

    T-123456

    Damn it looks sexy.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 6:38 PM #3
    waz

    waz

    God speed gents.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 6:45 PM #4
    Trailer23

    Trailer23

    We should ask Turkish Aviation and Space Industry (TUSAŞ) to give PAF a small corner office to evaluate - at the off-chance Pakistan take a serious interest.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM #5
    Test7

    Test7

    TUSAS reported that it is open to partnership in some projects.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 6:55 PM #6
    Trailer23

    Trailer23

    Yeah well, this the one we're more interested in.

    I'm sure the other projects are...umm...attractive too.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM #7
    aamirzs

    aamirzs

    Great News .. Mash'Allah
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:05 PM #8
    Indos

    Indos

    Is there any information about the cost of building this new manufacturing factory ?
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM #9
    Test7

    Test7

    Messages:
    1,597
    Joined:
    Mar 2, 2018
    Ratings:
    +4 / 5,309 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    United States
    I guess there is no information about this.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:18 PM #10
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk

    Bother. Pakistan is missing out big time.
    It should have joined force with Turkey and participate in this jet under AZM finances.

    It is never too late, they still can.
    Pakistan would be woefully short of quality jets in near future.
    Nobody would sell to Pakistan the latest technology that easily.
    We should keep this in mind.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:22 PM #11
    MMM-E

    MMM-E

    $180 million Dollars

    and the World's 4th largest composite facility for the high technology production
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:23 PM #12
    _NOBODY_

    _NOBODY_

    As long as it uses American engines PAF will never consider getting TFX.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM #13
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency

    All the best brothers.

    How much funds is Turkey allocating to this program?
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:27 PM #14
    Indos

    Indos

    Turkey must try to make the engine component that need to be replaced periodically, in case there is engine embargo. Just learn from Iranian case in their Tomcat experience.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM #15
    MMM-E

    MMM-E

    TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine for T-129 Attack Helicopter
    TRMOTOR Turbofan Engine for TFX Fighter Jet

    Turkiye has started developing Turbofan Engine for the TFX project
    but needs 8-10 years for TRMOTOR Turbofan Engine



    and soon TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine for T-129/T-629 Attack Helicopters and T-625 Utility Helicopter
    [​IMG]
     
