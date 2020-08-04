Turkey Creates New Factory to Manufacture TF-X Fighter Jet

A brand new factory within the Turkish Aviation and Space Industry (TUSAŞ) premises has been created to manufacture the fifth-generation TF-X Fighter Jet targeted for August 2023 roll out.Some 3000 engineers will work in an area of 63 thousand square meters that will feature the latest manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and use of Titanium alloy.Ankara appears to be accelerating its indigenous fighter development following its ouster from the F-35 program over S-400 row. In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented that building the TF-X was