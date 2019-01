Turkey crackdown on Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham network

Over the weekend, Turkey carried out counter-terrorism operations against the alleged members of Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in cities throughout the country.

In Istanbul, in the southern city of Adana and in the capital city Ankara, 13 HTS officials were arrested in the first operation against the terror group, which was carried out by 300 police officials