Turkey could acquire around 80 Eurofighter Typhoon Fighter Jets

La Turquie pourrait acquérir environ 80 avions de combat Eurofighter Typhoon - Zone Militaire Pour avoir acquis des systèmes de défense aérienne russe S-400 "Triumph" évidemment incompatibles avec ceux de l'Otan, la Turquie fut exclue par

Time to lift 'unjust' sanctions on Turkey's defence industry, Erdogan tells Biden​

Time to lift 'unjust' sanctions on Turkey's defence industry, Erdogan tells Biden Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call on Thursday that it was past time to lift all "unjust" sanctions on Turkey's defence industry.

Anyway, the Turkish defense official interviewed by Defense News confirmed that the Typhoon can be an "option", with the prospect of an order of around 80 aircraft. “These planes can even be assembled in Turkey, although they have a higher price then,” he said.The Turkish government has been looking for solutions to modernize its combat aviation, which is mainly based on old-generation F-16 C/Ds as well as F-4E Phantom IIs. In recent months, Ankara has thus discussed the possible purchase of Su-57 "Felon" or Su-35 "Flanker-E" from Russia... and has said that it is considering possible cooperation with the Russian aeronautical industry to carry out its TF-X next-generation combat aircraft program.Then, recently, Turkey expressed its wish to acquire 40 latest version of the F-16, called "Viper", as well as 80 kits to modernize part of the old generation F-16s implemented by its air force.Only, such an order will have to obtain the approval of the United States Congress... And this one is not necessarily in the best disposition with regard to Ankara, in particular because of the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and its role in Syria, in Libya as well as in the last Nagorno-Karabakh war, having opposed Azerbaijan and Armenia, in October 2020. In addition, the purchase of the S-400 remains a bone of contention.That said, Russia's invasion of eastern Ukraine may be a game-changer for Ankara, which, as a reminder, is close to Kiev [to the point of providing it with Bayraktar TB-2 drones] while being dependent on Moscow for its energy and grain supplies. In addition, Turkey had the opportunity to recall that it is a "strategic" member for NATO due to its ability to block the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits, thus limiting the movements of Russian warships. But it is not certain that this is likely to encourage the purchase of American F-16s… or even their reintegration into the F-35 program.ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call on Thursday that it was past time to lift all "unjust" sanctions on Turkey's defence industry.According to a statement from Erdogan's office, he also told Biden that Turkey expected its request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernise its existing fleet to be finalised as soon as possible