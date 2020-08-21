/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

Turkey converts another former Istanbul church into a mosque

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Chhatrapati, Aug 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM.

    Chhatrapati

    Chhatrapati ELITE MEMBER

    Transformation of Kariye Museum comes a month after a controversial conversion of the renowned Hagia Sophia.
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered another ancient Orthodox Church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a Muslim place of worship.

    The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similarly controversial conversion for the UNESCO World Heritage-recognised Hagia Sophia. The decree on the issue was published in Turkey's official gazette on Friday.

    The 1,000-year-old building's history closely mirrors that of the Hagia Sophia - its bigger neighbour on the historic western bank of the Golden Horn on the European side of Istanbul.
    The Holy Saviour in Chora was a medieval Byzantine church decorated with 14th-century frescoes of the Last Judgement that remain treasured in the Christian world.

    It was originally converted into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the 1453 conquest of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks.

    It became the Kariye Museum after World War II as Turkey pushed ahead with the creation of a more secular new republic out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

    A group of American art historians then helped restore the original church's mosaics and opened them up for public display in 1958.

    However, Erdogan has in the past few years placed a greater emphasis on the battles that resulted in the defeat of Byzantium by the Ottomans.

    Turkey's top administrative court approved the museum's conversion into a mosque in November.
    https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/turkey-converts-istanbul-church-mosque-200821080527837.html
     
    Microsoft

    Microsoft FULL MEMBER

    What kind of stupid...nevermind. So it's currently a museum but the article emphasizes that it's a former church? How about 'Turkey converts museum into a mosque' oh but that doesn't suit their narrative...
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    We should not be apologetic in this cause, remember Spain converted hundreds of Mosques into Churches. The main thing is the Kariye Museum is not a house of worship atm, so no religious feelings hurt.
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Good
     
