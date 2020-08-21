Turkey converts another former Istanbul church into a mosque

Transformation of Kariye Museum comes a month after a controversial conversion of the renowned Hagia Sophia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered another ancient Orthodox Church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a Muslim place of worship. The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similarly controversial conversion for the UNESCO World Heritage-recognised Hagia Sophia. The decree on the issue was published in Turkey's official gazette on Friday. The 1,000-year-old building's history closely mirrors that of the Hagia Sophia - its bigger neighbour on the historic western bank of the Golden Horn on the European side of Istanbul. The Holy Saviour in Chora was a medieval Byzantine church decorated with 14th-century frescoes of the Last Judgement that remain treasured in the Christian world. It was originally converted into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the 1453 conquest of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks. It became the Kariye Museum after World War II as Turkey pushed ahead with the creation of a more secular new republic out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. A group of American art historians then helped restore the original church's mosaics and opened them up for public display in 1958. However, Erdogan has in the past few years placed a greater emphasis on the battles that resulted in the defeat of Byzantium by the Ottomans. Turkey's top administrative court approved the museum's conversion into a mosque in November. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/turkey-converts-istanbul-church-mosque-200821080527837.html