Turkey condemns Iran's reaction to the Poem

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,290
-7
2,191
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Turkey condemns Iran's aggressiveness over poem and summons Iranian envoy




Ankara has condemned the aggressive stance of Iran toward President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkey over the recitation of a poem during a ceremony in Azerbaijan, a statement released Saturday by Communications Director Fahrettin Altun read, stressing that the meaning of the poem has been taken out of context.

"There is an ongoing attempt to fuel artificial tensions over a poem that the President recited at the victory parade in Baku, which was held to mark the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenia’s occupation," the statement says. The poem the president recited is reflecting the "emotional experience of an aggrieved people" due to the occupation of Armenia, it continued, saying that there weren't any references to Iran or any other country for that matter.

The sharing of a map of Iran during the Safavid empire (1501-1722) by the Iranian Minister of Information Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi further escalated the anti-Turkey campaign, Altun said, stressing that such a move is detrimental in the ongoing efforts to promote peace in the region.

"We cannot possibly tolerate such claims over the sovereign territory of Turkey or any other country," the statement read.

Altun reminded in the statement that Turkey stood in solidarity with the Iranian state and people, despite the risk of having to endure international pressures, calling on Iran to use the shared history of their people to promote a positive agenda – rather than hostility.





Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's ambassador Friday after Iran had earlier summoned Turkey's ambassador to the country over the poem.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed that the poem Erdoğan read aloud targeted Iran's territorial integrity.

On Thursday, Erdoğan attended a victory parade in Azerbaijan's capital Baku to mark the country's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

www.dailysabah.com

Turkey condemns Iran's aggressiveness, unfair accusations over Azerbaijani poem

Ankara has condemned a series of "aggressive" comments made by Iranian officials, following a poem recited by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Turkey won't tolerate anything such as misplaced statements or claims
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,290
-7
2,191
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Xerxes22 said:
Turkey shud be slapped hard and put in its place. Thanks to the KING OF STOLEN OIL Erdogan, the turkish economy has taken the biggest hit in recent history. This madman whose country is a Nato state, is playing both side thinking they can get away with hypocrisy in geopolitics.

No, rather as a consequence of this idiotic two faced policy of the CONFUSED leadership of Turkey, they have now become a secret target for all parties including Iran. Iran shud start sending Turkish soldiers in boxes in Norther Syria. Just attack them Missile Barrages and send them home dead. Iran must start funding all the kurds and form an anti turk force around turkey neck.

Iran must force the russians to up the ante in the region and stop the Crazy Turks from strengthening its grip in joke countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistand,Tajikistan and blah blah . Turks must be fought and slapped. Thats the only way to deal with the crazy mongols.
Click to expand...
Anyone who attempts that their kids and generations to come will end up as orphans and their women as captives. They will get wiped out completely. You are deluding yourself but sometimes we all eventually fall into a hole that we didn't see
 
Last edited:
Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2015
6,446
9
9,296
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Xerxes22 said:
Turkey shud be slapped hard and put in its place. Thanks to the KING OF STOLEN OIL Erdogan, the turkish economy has taken the biggest hit in recent history. This madman whose country is a Nato state, is playing both side thinking they can get away with hypocrisy in geopolitics.

No, rather as a consequence of this idiotic two faced policy of the CONFUSED leadership of Turkey, they have now become a secret target for all parties including Iran. Iran shud start sending Turkish soldiers in boxes in Norther Syria. Just attack them Missile Barrages and send them home dead. Iran must start funding all the kurds and form an anti turk force around turkey neck.

Iran must force the russians to up the ante in the region and stop the Crazy Turks from strengthening its grip in joke countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistand,Tajikistan and blah blah . Turks must be fought and slapped. Thats the only way to deal with the crazy mongols.
Click to expand...
Mate, you guys have problems with Arabs, Israel and US. Don't start another front when you are already facing so many threats.
 
Xerxes22

Xerxes22

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2020
501
-6
792
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ireland
Titanium100 said:
Anyone who attempts their kids and generations to come will end up as orphans and their women as captives. They will get wiped out completely. You are deluding yourself but sometimes we all eventually fall into a hole that we didn't see. Walk into it
Click to expand...
Even the russians? Russia can knock every pathetic Turk's balls off in 12 hours or less. You talk a big freaking game. Once the thunder hits you, you will crumble like the sand tower that you are. I am warning you this, Turkey's abhorent and primitive and junkie foreign policy will ensure a Russian- Iranian partnership to counter the turks aggresively and stuff it like a delicious thanksgivings dinner. This will end very very badly for The Turks.

Turkey is nothing,. It is a blot half witted NATO stooge with a corrupt dreamer at its helm. It has made a mess of itself in the region by investing in malicious activity in every direction and they all will gradually return back with a slap. If it dares to mess with Iran , Turkey will need to wear diapers for the rest of its existence.

But watch out for Russia first. The big daddy will so make its first move against the US Satelite Turkey. It will stuff it like a good thanks giving meal. I love turkey in Thanksgiving BTW.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,290
-7
2,191
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Xerxes22 said:
Even the russians? Russia can knock every pathetic Turk's balls off in 12 hours or less. You talk a big freaking game. Once the thunder hits you, you will crumble like the sand tower that you are. I am warning you this, Turkey's abhorent and primitive and junkie foreign policy will ensure a Russian- Iranian partnership to counter the turks aggresively and stuff it like a delicious thanksgivings dinner. This will end very very badly for The Turks.

Turkey is nothing,. It is a blot half witted NATO stooge with a corrupt dreamer at its helm. It has made a mess of itself in the region by investing in malicious activity in every direction and they all will gradually return back with a slap. If it dares to mess with Iran , Turkey will need to wear diapers for the rest of its existence.

But watch out for Russia first. The big daddy will so make its first move against the US Satelite Turkey. It will stuff it like a good thanks giving meal. I love turkey in Thanksgiving BTW.
Click to expand...
What makes you think Russia will fight Turkey on behalf of anyone else? major misconception?. Turkey actully fought russia multiple times. Don't assume Russia will fight for anyone except for itself.

Calling proud Turkic warrior nations names deserves in it self a slap. You should go off into the sunset an watch some porngraphics politics is not for you.

Turkey has fought tens of thousands of wars even WW1 and other major once but still here and fought against multiple allies alone on multiple fronts.

Yes Turkey can take on Russia with it's bloc and have a fairly decent chance in such conflict. The world has changed tremendously technology wise Russia won't have any logistical advantage and would be outnumbered.

But that being said Russia has it's own interests and while Turkey-Russia has good relations. Do you think the Russians are just a hired toy or minions
 
Last edited:
WebMaster

WebMaster

ADMINISTRATOR
Jun 25, 2016
23,373
5
4,894
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Arian said:
@waz @WebMaster
Can you please check the most recent IP addresses of @Titanium100, brother? I think @Philip the Arab is right.
Is there a section of the forum for requesting things like this to prevent false flaggers from stirring shit?
Click to expand...
Yes reporting is a good idea. You can report in General Headquarters forum (bottom section on home page), your post will be anonymous there.
 
Last edited:
Marker

Marker

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
861
5
1,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Iran's current isolation is because of wrong geopolitical standing taken by the religious and political leadership of Iran.

Their friends are proxies installed in various Muslim neighboring countries. In return Iran is facing isolation.

Even China, stopped investing in Iran because of Iranian involvement with Pakistani proxies in Pakistani Baluchistan.

Displaying "Safavid era Iran map" by one of the Iranian Minister shows the maturity level of Iran's diplomacy.
I strongly recommend that Pakistan foreign ministry should take serious notice about "Safavid era Iran map" and summon Iranian emissary in Pakistan and launch protest against the Iranian minister and seek official apology.

Philip the Arab said:
@Titanium100
Is this the alt account of @Falcon29 ? I saw both of your writing styles, and something is a bit suspicious to me. You also seem to hate Iran just like him and like Turkey and the UAE at the same time.
Click to expand...
Arian said:
@waz @WebMaster
Can you please check the most recent IP addresses of @Titanium100, brother? I think @Philip the Arab is right.
Is there a section of the forum for requesting things like this to prevent false flaggers from stirring shit?
Click to expand...
PDF is open for positive exchange of views. All members local or International are supposed to support their country and share their point of view on the subject.

You may report against any post by giving your reason, but reporting openly means you are pressurizing PDF staff to support your view openly.

For Pakistan, Iran and Turkey both are brotherly countries and we Pakistanis want to maintain cordial relations with both countries.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

BANNED
Oct 2, 2015
6,785
-4
10,430
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Nonsense. Erdogan's emotional remarks doesn't represents the whole country.
Mevlut compensated Erdogan's mistake.

Turkey underlines friendly ties with Iran - IRNA English

en.irna.ir en.irna.ir
Marker said:
Iran's current isolation is because of wrong geopolitical standing taken by the religious and political leadership of Iran.

Their friends are proxies installed in various Muslim neighboring countries. In return Iran is facing isolation.

Even China, stopped investing in Iran because of Iranian involvement with Pakistani proxies in Pakistani Baluchistan.

Displaying "Safavid era Iran map" by one of the Iranian Minister shows the maturity level of Iran's diplomacy.
I strongly recommend that Pakistan foreign ministry should take serious notice about "Safavid era Iran map" and summon Iranian emissary in Pakistan and launch protest against the Iranian minister and seek official apology.



PDF is open for positive exchange of views. All members local or International are supposed to support their country and share their point of view on the subject.

You may report against any post by giving your reason, but reporting openly means you are pressurizing PDF staff to support your view openly.

For Pakistan, Iran and Turkey both are brotherly countries and we Pakistanis want to maintain cordial relations with both countries.
Click to expand...
Most of your mentioned issues could be said about both sides my friend. There is surely a geopolitical competition in the region. Iran's Foreign Policy is Clear. For us, Israel is the Centre of Planet earth, for Israelis and Zionists we are the Centre of earth. Others will be arranged in this Context, friendships and enmity are also defined in that Context.

Something is for sure, there will be no military engagement in the region, except against Israel which will be pioneered by Iran. Europeans are trying to Protect Israel, Americans also but the number of enemies even if too many doesn't affect Iran's Foreign Policy.
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,449
7
48,364
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Mature response by Turkey.

Iran should focus on internal stability as it comes out of diplomatic isolation.

There is no need for Iran to distribute age old maps which puts an emotionally unstable region at odds with peace and current working order.

Pakistan again reiterates her offer for mediation.
 
